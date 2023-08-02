Church leaders decry country’s ‘rape culture’

Condemning the recent abduction and sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl, Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Delton Fernander yesterday called for action over a reported increase in rapes in the country.

The BCC held a press conference to sound the alarm over the growing number of reports of sexual assaults and other reports of violence in The Bahamas.

“We stand united in grief and condemnation as we address the deeply disturbing incident of the rape of a nine-year-old girl,” said Fernander, who was flanked by senior clergymen.

“Every pastor at this table is a father. This kind of heinous act hurts us not only as clergymen, it hurts us as fathers who protect our children and try to protect our wider community from these types of acts.

“As Christians, and as a Christian community, we express our support to the young victim, to the family, during this immensely difficult and challenging time.

“We are deeply troubled as a society. This is only a sign of what is going wrong in the Bahamian society.

“We stand against any violence against children.”

Police said the girl was playing outside her residence on Saturday when a man beckoned to her to get into his car. When she complied, he took her to an unknown location where she was threatened and sexually assaulted. Police said a 42-year-old man of Summerset Estate was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the incident.

Fernander said the BCC “stands against the rape culture that is seemingly developing” in the country.

He said the church is available to anyone in need of help or guidance.

“I believe that the perpetrators of these kinds of events ought to be dealt with to the [fullest] extent of the law,” he said.

“… It is being alleged that some of these heinous acts are being carried out by repeat offenders.

“Society must put fail safe mechanisms in place so that these persons who are known to be of this kind of mindset, may be monitored [and] their actions can be tracked,” he said, noting that bail should be denied in cases of sex crimes.

Fernander said he hopes this recent event will serve as a wake up call for the country and that people begin to stand up for the vulnerable.

According to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, reports of rape on New Providence were up 64 percent in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The Bahamas Crisis Centre recently issued a call to action over the increase in rape cases.

“The Bahamas Crisis Centre reiterates its call for action, and the need for swift action by the judicial system to address these types of assaults and to ensure the safety of our people,” read the statement, signed by Crisis Centre Director Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson.

“Why do we have to wait five and six years or more for these matters to be resolved? Enough is enough.”

During the Opening of the Legal Year in January, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder said efforts to establish a standalone sexual offenses court were continuing.

He said, “It is hoped this could be realized during the course of this legal year.”