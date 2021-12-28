CIBC FirstCaribbean closes 2021 financial year with net income of $82.2 mil.

CIBC FirstCaribbean Bahamas closed its 2021 financial year with net income of $82.2 million, which was up $73 million over 2020, a year which saw only $9.2 million in adjusted net income.

The bank’s Managing Director Jacqui Bend said the improvement in performance was due mainly to significantly lower credit loss provisions and a rebound in origination activity.

“The bank delivered a resilient financial performance in fiscal 2021 amidst the continuing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing uncertain economic conditions,” she added.

“We continue to be well-positioned to deliver on our strategic objectives, staying focused on the client experience, digital transformation and improving operation efficiency with meaningful investments in our systems and people.”

Total revenue was $184 million in the year ending October 31, 2021, slightly lower than the $191 million registered during the same period in 2020.

It made The Bahamas a significant contributor to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank’s overall revenue, which stood at $534 million at the end of its financial year.

The group reported a net income of $125.7 million, which was up $284.4 million over the previous year’s net loss of $158.7 million.

“As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential negative impact on the group’s loan portfolio arising from the decline in economic activity, a heightened application of judgement in a number of areas was required in the determination of whether a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) has occurred. This included the careful evaluation of the evolving macroeconomic environment and the various client relief programs that were provided to our clients,” the bank stated in its group annual report.

The report continued, “To address the uncertainties inherent in the current environment, management overlays were utilized for the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the migration of exposures that are most susceptible to these risks.”