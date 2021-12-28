Business

CIBC FirstCaribbean closes 2021 financial year with net income of $82.2 mil.

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email 12 hours ago
265 1 minute read

CIBC FirstCaribbean Bahamas closed its 2021 financial year with net income of $82.2 million, which was up $73 million over 2020, a year which saw only $9.2 million in adjusted net income.

The bank’s Managing Director Jacqui Bend said the improvement in performance was due mainly to significantly lower credit loss provisions and a rebound in origination activity.

“The bank delivered a resilient financial performance in fiscal 2021 amidst the continuing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing uncertain economic conditions,” she added.

“We continue to be well-positioned to deliver on our strategic objectives, staying focused on the client experience, digital transformation and improving operation efficiency with meaningful investments in our systems and people.”

Total revenue was $184 million in the year ending October 31, 2021, slightly lower than the $191 million registered during the same period in 2020.

It made The Bahamas a significant contributor to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank’s overall revenue, which stood at $534 million at the end of its financial year.

The group reported a net income of $125.7 million, which was up $284.4 million over the previous year’s net loss of $158.7 million.

“As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential negative impact on the group’s loan portfolio arising from the decline in economic activity, a heightened application of judgement in a number of areas was required in the determination of whether a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) has occurred. This included the careful evaluation of the evolving macroeconomic environment and the various client relief programs that were provided to our clients,” the bank stated in its group annual report.

The report continued, “To address the uncertainties inherent in the current environment, management overlays were utilized for the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the migration of exposures that are most susceptible to these risks.”

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email 12 hours ago
265 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

Related Articles

Photo of NAD reports only six cancellations as Omicron surge hits US flights

NAD reports only six cancellations as Omicron surge hits US flights

12 hours ago
Photo of Cruise travel uncertainty as COVID-19 cases spike aboard ships

Cruise travel uncertainty as COVID-19 cases spike aboard ships

12 hours ago
Photo of Bowe: After VAT cut, govt must focus on reform beyond Jan. 1

Bowe: After VAT cut, govt must focus on reform beyond Jan. 1

12 hours ago
Photo of Maura: Bookings remain strong despite COVID-19 cruise cases

Maura: Bookings remain strong despite COVID-19 cruise cases

4 days ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker