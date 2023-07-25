CIBC FirstCaribbean launches Walk for the Cure 2023 with $51K donation

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s annual flagship fundraiser, Walk for the Cure (WFTC), generated $51,000 for major cancer care organizations across The Bahamas last year. Representatives from Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Cancer Society of The Bahamas and GD Sharing and Caring were recently presented with the funds raised as the bank launched WFTC 2023.

Set for Saturday, October 7, this year’s walk will occur on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera. Each island will host a mini health fair immediately following their Walk for the Cure event.

The funds raised from WFTC are primarily used to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients, and to provide assistance, care and counseling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns regionally.

Helen Longley-Forbes, a 14-year breast cancer survivor and GD Sharing and Caring executive member, thanked the bank for its continued support and encouraged public participation. She said “every dollar goes a long way”.

“A lot of our group members don’t have medical insurance and the cost of cancer care treatment is very costly,” she said. “The proceeds received from CIBC FirstCaribbean go a long way. We are able to assist with necessary scans, exams and even grocery needs, along with overall support which is critical.”

Since the walk’s inception in 2012, CIBC FirstCaribbean has raised close to four million dollars across the region for the fight against cancer with the help of corporate sponsors, employees, clients, and members of the public.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Managing Director Dr. Jacqui Bend, appealed to corporate Bahamas and the wider public to partner with the bank to support WFTC and help raise critical funds to support those impacted by cancer.

“Walk for the Cure is a family-friendly health and fitness event,” said Bend. “Last year’s walk saw a great turnout and we are looking to double those numbers this year as we help increase awareness about prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of all types of cancer as well as funds for the fight against cancer. CIBC FirstCaribbean encourages everyone on the islands where CIBC FirstCaribbean has a presence to come out and support a great cause.”

Members of the public are encouraged to sign up to interact and walk with other participants. Registrants can make it a team activity by signing up with friends, family members or co-workers. WFTC registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Persons can register at any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch, or by emailing WalkfortheCureBAH@cibcfcib.com.

Additionally, individuals can stop into any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch and make a donation to the CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure account. CIBC FirstCaribbean customers can also use the convenient first pay option when they log in to the app to donate.