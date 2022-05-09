Business

CIBC now a member of CRIF credit bureau

CIBC FirstCaribbean is now a member of the CRIF credit bureau, allowing the bank to tailor lending to its customers and to ensure that borrowers do not obtain credit they cannot afford, the bank revealed in a statement.

Dr. Jacqui Bend, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean Bahamas, said in the statement that the bank’s move will lead to more balanced access to credit.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean is delighted to be a part of the credit bureau, as this will undoubtedly be a key enabler to support our lending infrastructure,” said Bend.

“It will facilitate a more accurate credit assessment of customers.”

Bend said a credit report is important for ensuring that banks get a clear picture of a customer’s debt situation. She contended that the access to a credit report could, in some instances, lead to access to more “credit than would have been available in the absence of a report”.

She added that the membership in the credit bureau reduces “the need for guarantees or pledges, while lowering the chances of over-indebtedness”.

The credit bureau is supervised by The Central Bank of The Bahamas.

Banks have already begun to use credit information to inform their lending practices.

It is also expected that The Bahamas’ ease of doing business score will be improved through the country’s credit bureau and that it will help to facilitate financial inclusion.

CIBC ensured in its statement that customers can be sure that their information will be held in confidence.

Bend stressed the importance of using credit reports to ensure borrowers get the best deals on loans.

“Ms. Bend explained that the credit history of a borrower was integral to enabling the bank and other lenders to truly know the customer and so offer them the financial solution that best suits their overall situation, and ensures that customers do not over-extend themselves by obtaining credit that they cannot afford,” the CIBC statement said.

