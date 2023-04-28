CIBC’s online platform experiencing intermittent service issues

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank explained in a statement yesterday that its online banking platform is experiencing intermittent service issues, which has vexed customers.

“We are experiencing intermittent issues across our online banking, mobile app and corporate online services, which may be due to unusually heavy traffic across our platforms,” the statement said.

“Though these services remain available, you may experience delays accessing them and completing transactions. Our technical crews are working to resolve the issue and we will advise when our normal levels of service are achieved. We thank you for your patience.”

President and Chief Executive Officer of Four Walls Squash Club Michael Fields sent Guardian Business an email outlining the problems he has had operating his cashless business with a system that is experiencing failures.

He said in the email that he has not been able to get any suitable response to the problems he has been facing from the bank.

“What is FCIB doing to prevent the frequent system outages customers constantly experience? Why weren’t auto emails / other communications sent advising clients of the prolonged outage? If a client owed the bank $20 that was overdue, they would get a call or email from FCIB, but no communication for a major systems issue lasting days.”

Fields said he has experienced a two-day lapse in service from the bank and contended that this level of outage is “beyond any recovery timeline in any disaster recovery plan that’s mandatory for clearing banks and their critical systems”.

Fields said he has experienced these issues frequently, at least one outage per week. He said with banks moving more of their services to their online systems, it is more critical than ever to keep them operational.

Fields suggested banks invest more into these systems in order to ensure outages of this nature do not occur as frequently.

“I also run a cashless business and experience frequent interruptions with FCIB credit machines and infrastructure (please don’t say its local internet ),” Fields said.

“The machines are outdated, and the infrastructure has frequent issues…These tech issues must be addressed for the country and your bank to move forward in the electronic banking age,” Fields said in the email.