Death Notice for Minister Cindy Mae Wilson Newton age 57, a resident of Leeward Isles, Carmicheal Road. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday August 15th,  2023.

She is survived by her Father: Kendal Wilson Husband: McNair Newton; Children: Jermaine Sands, Raheen Sands Sr., Perez Sands, Bradley Scott Jr.; Grandchildren: Jervontae Sands, Jervonia Sands, Myra-Skai Scott , Braydon Scott, Raheen Sands Jr.; Sisters: Apostle Rochelle Adderley; Brothers: Leevan Philips, Garrett Adderley, Basil Adderley , Kennedy Wilson. Numerous nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date. 

