Cindy Marie Kemp, 54 yrs., a resident of Israel Street, Adelaide Village, died at PMH on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

She is survived by her 1 son: Cleveland Clarke Jr.; 3 daughters: Kislane Clarke, Krista Clarke & Philicia Ambrose; 5 grandchildren: Krsten, Krizia & Anaijah Clarke, R’Zaria Ambrose & Amber Forbes; 2 sisters: Cheriese Miller & Portia Lowe-Robinson; 2 brothers: Samuel Kemp Sr. & Walter Charles Lowe; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.