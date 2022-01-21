Cinkō an Asian Latino- inspired kosher dining concept open

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has brought to the market, Cinkō, an Asian Latino-inspired kosher restaurant, certified under the strict supervision of Chabad of The Bahamas. The latest dining offering to join the resort destination’s culinary portfolio, celebrates the rich culinary diversity of Latin America and brings an exciting exploration of the multicultural Latin cuisine paired with bold Asian flavors.

Locals and visitors alike are invited to experience the long-awaited Asian Latino grill helmed by Peruvian native Chef de Cuisine Jerson Reyes whose extensive menu offerings honor authentic classical dishes of the distinct regions and pair them in perfect harmony.

Restaurant-goers can delight in signature sushi rolls, Argentinian BBQ, a collection of ceviches, mouthwatering sandwiches, and indulgent desserts.

Quinoa salad at Cinkō – quinoa, akami, avocado, edamame, bubu arare, and lotus root chips.

Standout dishes include Peking duck tacos with kimchi, chili plum sauce, and purple flour tortillas; Cinkō beef burger with avocado, crispy onion, roasted two shishito, and poblano relish sriracha; and a parrillada, an assortment of grilled meats served with crispy truffle potatoes and grilled vegetables, chimichurri, ají amarillo, and rocoto carretillero. Dessert menu highlights include churros served with chocolate; coconut flan with coconut tuile; and canjica rice pudding with corn, cinnamon, and mango.

“We could not be happier to be expanding our prestigious culinary repertoire with the opening of Cinkō and greatly look forward to welcoming our guests and local Bahamian community to experience this outstanding dining destination,” said Ulrich Samietz, general manager at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. “Our goal has always been to provide all guests with a warm, inviting, and refined experience. We are extremely delighted to be able to provide our kosher patrons with these exceptional food options, alongside unmatched Bahamian service that our guests have come to know and love at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.”

Green gazpacho – avocado, leche de tigre, coconut cream, cucumber and lemon grass.

Located in the West Tower of Grand Hyatt, Cinkō is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday weekly. Additionally, Cinkō and bespoke kosher menus can be arranged to accommodate intimate celebrations and larger group events through the resort’s on-site kosher kitchen. Kosher breakfast and lunch menu items will also be available throughout other Grand Hyatt, Rosewood and SLS Baha Mar outlets within the resort.

The brand-new kosher eatery also offers Shabbat dinner and lunch for observant guests year-round. Each Shabbat meal option will include challah, kosher wine, appetizer, main course, side dish, and dessert. A kids’ Shabbat menu is also available for children ages six to 12 for Friday dinner and Saturday lunch.

La Colorada.

“I am thrilled that Cinkō is now open, and I am honored to provide the kosher certification to a restaurant of the finest quality cuisine, as well as the highest kosher standard,” said Rabbi Sholom Bluming, Chabad of The Bahamas. “Cinkō continues to bring excitement all over the Jewish world as the first and only kosher restaurant in The Bahamas. We look forward to being a part of its great success.”

Dining hours for Cinkō are as follows: Sunday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Friday and Saturday. Special holiday reservations: Shabbat (Friday night and Saturday lunch): https://hyattbahamaramenities.ipoolside.com/?servicename=shabbat.

Yeshiva Week Special Shabbat Meals (Jan. 21, Jan. 22, Jan. 28, and Jan. 29): https://hyattbahamaramenities.ipoolside.com/?servicename=yeshiva.