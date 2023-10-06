Citizenship Bill ‘not on back burner’

Though there was no mention in the Speech from the Throne of a previously promised bill to allow Bahamian men and women to pass on citizenship in equal circumstances, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley said yesterday this does not mean the issue is less of a priority.

Adderley said a commission will be formed to deal with all pressing immigration issues.

“It’s certainly not on the back burner,” Adderley said.

“The issue of immigration is a legacy issue, and it’s an issue that’s always on the front burner, whether through the government or through public discourse.

“Even before the Speech from the Throne, the Davis administration had pointed to the fact that it was taking a closer look at immigration and all the policies and all of the day-to-day operations of the immigration department and that is still a priority.

“Of course, all of it is with a view to ensuring that the public has confidence in the immigration department and that everything that happens there is done above board.”

The issue of the equal ability of Bahamian men and women to pass on citizenship has long been a contentious one.

The Ingraham administration and the Christie administration attempted to address the matter by way of referendum, but both referendums failed.

In May 2023, the Privy Court ruled that all children born out of wedlock to foreign women and Bahamian men are Bahamian citizens at birth.

Up until that point, the Bahamian constitution had been interpreted as providing a right to apply at age 18.

The constitution had been interpreted as giving the children of Bahamian women and foreign men born outside of wedlock automatic citizenship.

In delivering its ruling, the Privy Council upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the earlier decision of Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder, now Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder.

The attorney general had appealed the Court of Appeal’s decision with the current and former attorneys general both taking the position that the highest court needed to settle the matter once and for all.

In April 2002, Attorney General Ryan Pinder had said the Citizenship Bill would be before Cabinet “by summer” of last year.

He said earlier this year that the promised citizenship legislation would not be brought until the Privy Council’s ruling.

However, since the ruling was made, there have been no official updates on when that legislation can be expected.

When asked on September 19 if the government expects to bring the Citizenship Bill early in the new session, Pinder said, “That determination is one of Cabinet.”