Citizenship issue does not appear a priority item

The Bahamas has faced statelessness and citizenship issues for generations.

And we have done far too little to address it while far too many linger in limbo, feeling rejected by the country of their birth and locked out of the full participation in all its systems.

We have been intimidated by it as a nation because of the thorny subject of illegal migration.

For many “indigenous” Bahamians, the xenophobia surrounding immigration has grown so malevolent, that it has spread to contaminate even the most reasonable discussions of citizenship and migration.

We are weary of the bitter and sinister remarks that accompany what should be practical and intelligent debates about how best to grow our country and her population.

We are often amazed that the barometer for how patriotic a Bahamian is, is tied to the opposition to those born to foreigners or even more ghastly, it would seem, those foreign born who seek to become citizens of our country.

However, any just fight is worth fighting unflaggingly, so we continue to appeal to the constituency of the reasonable in our country, and others, hoping that common sense and logic will ultimately prevail.

Many often boil their arguments down to the simple conceit that “foreigners are trying to take over our country”.

But in The Bahamas, statelessness is often a result of complex factors such as migration, intergenerational poverty, and lack of birth registration.

And many do not wish to take on Haitian citizenship, as they would have to renounce it to become Bahamian.

The country’s citizenship laws have made it particularly difficult for those of Haitian descent to obtain citizenship.

These people could not control the circumstances of their birth, but to be clear, there is no shame in being born to Haitian parents.

Haitians are a proud people, who are industrious, hard-working and have excelled the world over.

That they have a country that is failing and many wish to flee is beyond their control.

We recall after the horrific tragedy of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco in 2019, Haitians and Bahamians, Black people and white people and others were forced to flee and accept whatever help they can.

Despair could ultimately make refugees of us all, and we should not judge so quickly.

To compound the issue, not only those born here to foreign parents, whether they have status or not, are delayed and denied the right to become Bahamians.

Those born to Bahamian women married to foreign men outside The Bahamas also face the indignity of having to jump through hoops to have their mother’s citizenship.

And, up until quite recently, those born in The Bahamas to foreign women who are not married to the fathers of their Bahamian children had to suffer the same indignity when it came to the fathers handing down their birthright.

It appears that political administrations have lost the appetite to pursue referenda to change it, and are apparently afraid to follow the repeated legal advice to un-entrench certain constitutional provisions.

Why, then, have they not acted in accordance with Chapter II, Article 13 of the constitution, which clearly states that “Parliament may make provision … for the acquisition of citizenship of The Bahamas by persons who do not become citizens of The Bahamas by virtue of the provisions of this chapter …”

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said last year that the Davis administration had the “strength and the bravery” to pass legislation that would allow for citizenship in cases where the constitution did not.

Last week, Pinder was not in a position to provide an update on the timing of the government’s promised citizenship bill. When asked whether we can expect the bill early in the new session of Parliament, he said that is a determination of Cabinet.

That bill is expected to seek to legislate gender equality in citizenship matters.

Meantime, statelessness and citizenship issues in The Bahamas continue to be a complex and challenging problem, particularly for vulnerable populations such as migrants and their children.

And it is also a vexatious and embarrassing issue for many Bahamian women who wish to give their citizenship to their children, no matter the circumstances of their birth.

Our constitution is antiquated and unfair.

Our founding fathers crafted the document over 50 years ago.

It is past time for us to move the nation forward in our overall best interests.