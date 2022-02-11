CJ hoping family court established this year

Supreme Court Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree said yesterday that he hopes to establish at least one specialty court before he demits office in July.

The judiciary intends to establish a sexual offenses court, a family court, and a juvenile court.

“Within my term, I would hope to certainly have the planning for these three courts well on the way,” Moree said when called for comment.

“I hope that we might have at least one of them opened. This is driven, as I said, by finding the right location and getting the work done. I’m reluctant to making any firm commitments on that because these are factors that are outside of my direct control.

“But certainly, once I demit office upon my mandatory retirement, the new chief justice will obviously address the issue and do as he or she feels appropriate.

“But certainly, there’s no reason why these courts should not be up and running well before the end of this year if that is what my successor wants to do.”

Moree said he would like to prioritize establishing a family court first.

He said it is the most difficult of the three to establish.

“It really is going to be driven by location. Each of these specialty courts, as I explained, requires a certain location, a certain type of building,” Moree said.

“Now frankly, we’re on the lookout for all three. We’re looking at specific options for the family court now but if we can find a location that’s suitable for any one of these, then that’s the one we’ll move on right away.

“I hope, hope, that we could get the family court up and running or certainly have it to a point where it’s well on the way. The sexual offenses court is something where if one of two of the locations that we’re looking at now prove to be suitable, it may well come online first.”

Moree said a family court would need to be physically separated from other courts and be a “more holistic” environment.

He said it would also need to be in close proximity to all support services, including social services.

“We also want to have a mediation unit in order to assist in resolving some of these disputes,” Moree said.

“I’m talking about civil matters now when I talk about mediation. There are a lot of civil family court matters – you know, people looking for maintenance, separation orders and things of that nature.

“Also, the very modern model for family courts is to have a daycare center within the building in recognition of the fact that many of the persons who are involved in these family cases are mothers and fathers who have children and may not be in school.

“This is not an absolute necessity but it is a part of best practices for a family court.”

Moree said the government is committed to establishing these courts.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder was unable to indicate how much it will cost to establish the courts but said that “resources shouldn’t be an issue for the administration of justice”.