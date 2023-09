Less than a minute

Death Notice for Clara Ruthmae Taylor-Bell aged 55 years, of Adelaide Beach Road, died on Saturday 23rd September, 2023.

She is survived by her husband: Hon Keith Bell; sons: Keith Jr., Dominic and Nicholas Bell; father: Frederick Taylor; mother-in-law: Patricia Bell; sisters: Monique Lincoln and Falayna Taylor; brother: Kendal Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.