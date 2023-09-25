Clara Taylor-Bell dies

Clara Taylor-Bell, the wife of Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Kieth Bell, died after a fight with cancer, Bell said.

“Over the past months, Clara fought a valiant battle with cancer,” Bell said in a statement.

“She did so privately with the same grace, humility, and quiet dignity which exemplified her life.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said Taylor-Bell “ symbolized grace, kindness, and service to all who knew her”.

“Her unwavering faith and commitment to the community have left a lasting legacy,” Davis said.

“In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family.

“Along with the nation, we mourn this significant loss and find solace in the belief that Clara is at peace, surrounded by eternal light and love.

“We join the country in offering support and sympathies to Minister Keith Bell and his family during this painful time.”

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) also extended condolences to the Bell family.

Taylor-Bell was URCA’s legal counsel and board secretary.

“As we mourn the loss of a remarkable colleague and friend, we would be remiss to not highlight her work ethic and unwavering commitment to the organization even as she battled a terrible illness,” URCA Chairman Randol Dorsett said.

“We are deeply grateful for her contributions and the impact she had on URCA. Her memory will continue to inspire us. I send condolences to her family on this tragic loss.”

URCA CEO J. Carlton Smith said, “URCA has lost a wonderful colleague and friend. We extend our deepest condolences to Clara’s family during this difficult time and offer our full support. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through their loss.”

Taylor-Bell is survived by her children Keith Bell Jr., Dominic, Nicholas and her father Frederick Taylor.