Clarence Arundel Jones, 69 yrs., a resident of John Terrace off Wulff Road died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

He is predeceased by his parents: Louis H. Jones Sr. and Sarah Jones; his brothers: John Wesley Jones and Louis H. Jones, Jr.

He is survived by his sisters: Christina Darville, Sandra Porter, Donna Grant and Theresa Jones; brothers: Walter, Llewellyn and Lynx Jones; aunt: Virginia Major; sisters-in-law: Dellarease, Belinda and Deserene Jones; brother-in-law: Milton Grant; nieces: Rhanda Darville, Daphne Fox, Candace, Brittany and Sarah Jones, Sherika Rolle, Ana Christina Jones, Anetria Greene, Alissa Martin, Alicia Grant, Analisa, Theadora and Lynique Jones; nephews: Christopher and Richard Darville, Anthony and Vernon Porter, Devon, Kendal, Colin and Paul Jones and Milton Grant, Jr.; special friends: Malcolm Rolle, Debbie Tucker, Iris Neymour and Aaron Neymour; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and other family & friends including: the Jones family, the Archer family, the Major family, the Moore Ave Repair Crew.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING HANDLED BY DEMERITTE’S FUNERAL HOME, MARKET STREET.