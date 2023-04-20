Funeral Service for the late Clarence Gibson age 79 of Queens Highway, Gregory Town Eleuthera will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Gregory Town Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Willish Johnson assisted by Father I Ranfurly Brown, Father Ivan Eldon and Other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Gregory Town Public Cemetery, Gregory Town, Eleuthera The Bahamas.

He was predeceased by his parents, William Eugene Gibson and Gertrude Farrington.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 56 years, Willamae E. Gibson

Four Daughters: Cecilia Woodside, Renae, Jennifer and Tamisha Gibson Four Sons: Eugene, Panston (Monique), Bernard and Kendal (Enderiah) Gibson Brothers: Hallam (Rosalee) and Timothy Gibson Sisters: Sandra Moss, Freda Cleare, Annie Pinder, Carolyn Scavella, Betty Major, Laura (Perry) Roberts and Florence Kemp. Sisters -in – law: Jeanie Deveaux, Roslyn Gibson, Rosemary Gibson, Royannne Scavella, Jean Parks Brothers – in – law: Aaron (Barbara) Thompson, Donahue (Sonya) Thompson, Carl (Rosalee) Thompson, Paul Thompson. Grandchildren: Yoneisha Woodside, Yori Young, Reynold Rolle Jr. Antay, Antannia, Claranique, Rhea, Preston, Bernae, Kendal Jr. Kendrick Gibson and Takio Rolle.

Great Grandchildren: Rakai, Ashanti, Mark and Ahikya Adopted Daughter: Lavonda Thompson Adopted Sons: Adrian (Antonia) Hanna and Tom (Maureen) McDevitt Nieces: Nakia (Sidney)Bethel, Alicia (Quenta)Stuart, Javonya, Samantha (John)Russell, Najaine, Makella, Kaynell (Desmond) Grant, Vanessa (Michael) Russell, Veronica, Lashonda, Cornell, Quetell, Cleare, Krystelle, Shandequa, Inderia, Lashanta (Derek) Smith, Lakeisha (Deleno), Mackey Okeda (Edmond)Turner, Denise, Desiree Major, Kendra (Fabio)Peters, Zephramae (Jamaine) Sturrup, Anika, Tiffany, Tamara, Andrewnique, Andrell, Akeira, Candice Marshall, Lorna, Lekeisha, Latoya, Denise, Carlissa, Sharell, Claudia (Ponchino) Scavella, Sarah, Natasha (Lawrence) Cartwright. Nephews: Gilbert, Jamaal, Whitney, Omar (Claudia) Davis, Arthur (Britney) Johnson, Jaydian, Decordray, Demonta, Demeco, Romell, Adrian (Anicha)Gibson, Eugene (Linda)Gibson, Elliot, Angelo (Lynette), Christophe (Tisha)Roberts, Ramon (Tonya) Gibson, Kenneth JR. (Desalee) Gibson, Geron, Timothy Jr., Hallam Jr, Leo, Lester, Denzel, Benjamin, Tomasino, Paul Jr, Timothy, Davio, Kayle. Numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Close Family and Friends: Rowena Sands and family, Carmetta Rolle and family, Judy Johnson and family, Geraldine Wilson and family, Teddy Johnson and family, children of the late Henry Wood and family, Walter Curtis, Lonnie Rolle and family, Glenn Scavella, Henry Jane McCarty and family, Cheryl Minnis and family, Chip Ackarson, Kathy Culmer and family, Christopher Johnson, Douglas Turnquest and family, Bill Crackler and family, Kimeo Albury and family, Alvin Smith and family, Larry Eager and family, Zack Thompson and family, Lady Dye and family, Henry Jane and family, Mark Higgs and family, Francis and Monica Thompson, Theola Zarizey and family, Gregory Higgs and family, Gregory Thompson and family, Michael Johnson and family, Willamae Albury and family, Daniel Roberts and family, Delores Rolle and family, Father Eldon and family, Father Ranfurly Brown and family, Burchinal Gibson and family, Skidoo (James) Thompson and family, Reno Taylor and family, Brenda Dean, Nurse Cartwright, Dr. Curling and staff, Dr. Sybil Sorage, the staff of male surgical ward of PMH. Vincent Curry and family, Rick Judge and family, Andy Quinn, Sidney Bain and family, Matthew Herridge and family, Jolton Johnson and family, James Bain and family, Ted Strachan and family, Carlos Culmer and family, Dennis Johnson, Ann Thompson and family, Vhual Thompson and family, Monsignor John Johnson, Ashley Bannister and family, Shanna Clarke, Marcita Ranger, Rickey Mackey and family, The Honourable Sylvannis Petty and family, Phillip Bethel and family, Wayne Hunt and family, Leonard Johnson and family, Desmond McDonald, Stephanie Culmer and family, Dina Johnson and family, children of the late Veronica Daniels, Glenroy Arahana and family, Leighton Turnquest and family, Zeanas Mackey and family, Kevin Davis, Father Johnathan Archer and family, Mattie Emmanuel and family, the members of St. Agnes Anglican Church and the entire Gregory Town Community.

Viewing will be held at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Gregory Town Eleuthera, Bahamas on Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and again at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Gregory Town Eleuthera, The Bahamas from 9:00 am until service time.