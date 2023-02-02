Funeral Service for CLARENCE WINTER, age 85 years of #50 Drake Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, West End, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Wilchcombe, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation will follow the service.

Left to cherish many fond memories are his wife: Jackie; sons: Dexter (Tancy) and Drew (Charisma); grandchildren: Ashley and Ashton; brothers: Kermie, Cheese (Lewis) and Benny; sisters: Omie and Nezie; nephews: Romell, Ian, Anthony, Raymond, Jeff, Junior, Freddy, Hilton, Wilfred, Tony, Jay, Lil Kermie, Olauhdo, Norvin, Mikey, Jord-n, Haikeen and Julian; nieces: Carolee, Linda, Tasha, Sophie, Ernestine, Eva, Louise, Iris, Inzelet, Stevenia, Nicky, Vashtie, Cushie, Kim, Crystal, Nena and Precious; adopted Son: Fam (Kenneth) and a host of other relatives and friends including; Kendrick and Deloris Kemp, Bozo, Mr. Major, the Jones, Martin, Russell, Walker, Parker, Grant, Winder, Francis, Braynen, Gomez, Bowleg and Stubbs Families, Freeport Container Port Engineering Dept. and the Department of Transformation and Digitization.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.