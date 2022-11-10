Funeral Announcement

Clarington Wilbert Wallace “Trouble”, age 66 years, a resident of #24 Hillcrest Drive, Seven Hills, and formerly of Duncan Town, Ragged Island, will be held at 11am, on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at Grace Community International Bahamas, Lumumba Lane, Joe Farrington Road. Officiating will be Pastor Robert McKinney, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation will follow.

Clarington was pre-deceased by his Brother: Herbert Wallace.

Left to cherish his loving memories are his Parents: Maurice and Eliza Wallace; Children: Cory and Kenneth Wallace; Sisters: Vandrea, Denise, Janice, Sallian Wallace & Lavern Carey; Brothers: Dale (Ty), Samuel, Parrish (Danae), Maurice (Lakishia) and Trevor Wallace; Sisters In Law: Barbara, Ty, Danae & Lakishia Wallace; Special Friend: Simone Holbert; Aunts: Carolyn Wallace, Persis Lockhart, Maureen (Emile) Lesbott, Joan (Derek) Culmer, Emeline Lockhart, Sylvia Moxey and Elvert Mills; Uncles: Hiram (Dorothy), Osbourne (Maxine) Lockhart, Elvin Bridgewater & Christopher Wallace, Sr.; Nieces: Shikera (Markco), Alexandrea, Marcella, Stephanie, Reche, Parrisia, Danage, Malaya, Jada, Lesley, Kennice, Raegan; Nephews: (Herbert) Jamal (Rashan) Wallace, (Jamal) Jahir Strachan, Anthony, Kendrick (Cyntish), Giovanni, D’Andre, Jaheim, Rashad, Antwan and Akil; Grand-nephews: Kayden, Kaleb, Koa, Khayden, Markco, Seven and Roman of Las Vegas, Nevada; Grand-nieces: Hailey & Harper Wallace; Cousins: Sharon, Deborah, Marva, Mario (Erica), Mitchell (Carla), Myron (Sharlene), Kelly, Jason, Christopher, Edgbert, Wendy, Cindy, Henza, Donna, Constance, Kayla, Vanessa, Troy, Keysha, Marquinn, Kenneth, Jamal, Laphilia, Shalon, Delisa, Deedee, Samerra, Melissa, Richard, Alexander, Osbourne Jr., Kevin, Carolyn; Close Friends: Patrick (Dope) Wright, Arthur Jones, Nigel McCardy, John Rolle, Ben Deveaux, Holland Bodie, Clarke Damaris Holbert, Dwameshia (Mama) Gray; Other relatives and friends including: Carl Lopez, Aubrey, Big Pat, Lil Pat, Bug, Snake, Wayde Hanna, Antoine and Anthony Carey, Isaac, Vandamae Rolle & Family, Antonia Lesbott & family, children of the late Louise Curling, children of the late Thelma Strachan, children of the late Rachel Moxey and families. Children of the late Sarah Bridgewater, Children of the late Harriet Munroe, Children of the late Philip Wallace, Children of the late John Wallace, Denver & Merlene Dames and family, Laverne Maycock, Atwell Pintard & Family, The entire Ragged Island community, the Moss Town, Exuma community, Golden Gates Farmers Market community and the Seven Hills Estate community; Special thanks to: Dr. Cyprian & Ashaki Strachan, Dr. Drexel Williams & Staff, Dr. Dr. Leonard Stephens, Dr. Williamson and the Staff of PMH Virtual Ward East, including Trainee Nurses Litus, Gifford and Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at Church on Friday, from 10am, until service time.