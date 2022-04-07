Clarita Victoria Lockhart

age 71 years, will be held on Friday April 08, 2022 at 11:00a.m. at Evangelistic Centre Assemblies of God, Vesey Street, Grant’s Town. Officiating will be Dr. Rev. Neil Hamilton and Pastor Tyrone Sands. Cremation will follow.

Due to Government COVID-19 regulations attendance at the Service is limited.

Live Streaming Address.

Cherishing her memory forever in their hearts are her children: Dr. Charelle Lockhart and Ellice Sallyann Pratt; Son-in-law: John Alexander Pratt; Grandchildren: Hailey Lockhart, Elizabeth-Grace and Emberly-Faith Pratt; Siblings: The Hon. Syvil Ianthe Pratt, Rev. Mary Taylor, Rev. Oseta Henfield, Sheila Moxey, Elmira Taylor, Alice Goodwin, Charles Taylor; Sisters-in-law: Deaconess Judith Taylor, Yvette Morris, Viola Taylor; Brothers-in-law: Ulyn Henfield, Rev. Charles Moxey, Chaplain Hayden Goodwin, Barrington Morris; Adopted sister: Irma Cash Carey; Adopted brother: Rev. Alphonso Lewis (Tryphenia); Nieces and nephews: Gladstone Pratt, Queena Ferguson, Alma Argeno (Mitch), Elaine Meeks, Linden Pratt, Archibald (Anastacia), Renee and Nova Taylor, Adria Bastian (Sgt. Jimmy), Ezra King, Sandra Collier, Sybil Jackson (Jennings Jr.), Arlene Poitier, Ulyn Jr. (Dawn), Andrea, Ellsworth (Jamie), Natalia and Lashante Henfield, Charles Livingston (Candace), Jason and Shenika Moxey, Elsa Reynolds (Ahmad), Joel Goodwin (Sherese), Jameka Hanna (Brian), Charles Taylor Jr., Shunika Pollard (Rossevelt), Monique Morris, Juanita Hanna (Van), Andrew Been (Remelda), Shirley Glinton; Grandnieces and nephews: Renaldo McCartney, Shaka Jones (Antrell), Malik and Zyndall Meeks, Aryanna and Arshad Taylor, Ezra King Jr., Michialia Cooper (Eldridge), Eduardo King, Nicolas (Amber), John Daniel ll (Fawn), Ramon, Tomas, Rafael and Gabriela Collier, Charles Livingston Jr., Caiden and Caitlyn Moxey, Janae, Aniah and Saige Jackson, Casey Jones (Jada), Ladonia Thomas (DeAngelo), Laditria and Ulyn Josh Henfield, Ladicia Fernander (Lester), Ulandre, Ulandro, Ellsworth Jr. and Natalia Henfield, Michael Barrett, Trevor, Talen and Trey Scott, Luciano McPhee, Wesley (Andrea), Josh and Sadiah Reynolds, Cameron Goodwin, Francis Glinton (Lerna), Shelby McPhee, Abigail Pollard, Briannah Hanna, Andrea, Adam and Antheo Been, Wannisha, Wannessa, and Wannaya Hanna, Karen Germain (Eve), Kermith and Shericia Missick, Delerene Edwards (Leslie), Dedra Lunn (Opheas), Delrick Ferguson (Tenisha); Goddaughter: Angel Rolle (Paul); Godsons: Marc Cumberbatch, Nicholas Herios and Edgario Curling. Clarita will also be missed by many other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to: Dr. Darbrielle Hunt-Burrows, Dr. Theodore Ferguson, Dr. Delton Farquharson, the nurses of Happy Healing Homecare and Mr. Larell Hanchell.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Thursday April 07, 2022 from 1:30p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday April 08, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.