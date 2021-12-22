Clarke, Mackey to meet in finals

The number one and number two seed in the women’s division at the 2021 Giorgio Baldacci Open Nationals punched their tickets to the finals yesterday at the National Tennis Center at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Center. Making the final is the number one seed Sydney Clarke and the number two seed Elana Mackey.

That match will be played today.

Playing in the first semifinal was Clarke. She went up against Sierra Donaldson who defeated Maddissan Bowleg on Monday.

Clarke was dominant in the windy morning match as she won the first set 6-1.

“The match went well,” Clarke said. “I felt like I executed pretty well. I had a plan and I did just that. There were some ups and downs. My opponent played pretty well and there were times in the match where I drifted off but I was able to regroup. I was able to regroup, stick to the plans and do the things I wrote down and I was able to execute.”

She kept on executing in the second set and was able to replicate the first set final score in the second set to earn her spot in the final.

“It was a bit windy today so I was not aggressive as I would be but I was able to adjust and play my style. I was safer with my shots at times but I was able to counteract the win,” Clarke said.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham sophomore had a bye on Monday but showed no rust as showed how in-shape she was with some strong plays.

Clarke won the title back in 2018 to punch her ticket for the then Fed Cup team now called the Billie Jean King Cup. She is looking to secure another title after Kerrie Cartwright won the national title in 2019.

“I am looking forward to securing the title and take back the number one spot. I hope that I can execute and be aggressive tomorrow whether it be elements of the weather or myself. Whatever challenges I face tomorrow, I will get over it and just fight and get the win,” Clarke said.

Mackey easily took care of Sapphire Ferguson in two straight sets in the other women’s semifinals. The Mars Hill University player won 6-1 and 6-0 for a showdown against Clarke.

“I felt like I started off a little bit slow. I progressed and picked the pace and was able to make most of my shots. The wind played a factor in the match and that cause the balls to go out. I made the adjustment,” Mackey said.

Mackey knows that Clarke is a tough opponent and she hopes to bring her ‘A’ game today.

“I have to try and be consistent, be confident and make all my shots in order to make my match competitive,” Mackey said.

All four semifinalists qualified for the Billie Jean King Cup next year. Mackey is happy to showcase her skills and to represent her country. Clarke shared the same sentiments.

“I am always excited,” Clarke said. “Any chance I get to play for my country is a great opportunity so I am very thankful to be able to secure a spot for the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup.”

The men were also in action yesterday as they played their quarterfinal matches. Advancing to the semifinal were number one seed Baker Newman, number two seed Marvin Rolle, Spencer Newman and Donte Armbrister.

Baker Newman took care of Rodney Carey Jr. 6-3 and 6-1. Rolle was dominant against Sharano Hanna when he shut him out 6-0 and 6-0. Spencer Newman took down Michael Major Jr. 6-0 and 6-1. Armbrister got a fight from Denali Nottage but in the end, he won 6-3 and 7-6 (7-4).

Matches continue today at the National Tennis Center.