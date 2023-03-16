Funeral Announcement

Trained Clinical Nurse Claudine Patrice Hepburn, age 60 years, a resident of Patron Crest, Eastwood, will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at St. James Native Baptist Church, St. James Road, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Charles Rolle assisted by Rev. Duane Rahming, Rev. Lexton Symonette and Bishop J. Carl Rahming. Interment will follow in St. James Native Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her Parents: Rev. William Hepburn Sr. and Willamae Hepburn; Brothers: William Hepburn Jr. and Jamal Hepburn; Sister: Delerese Hepburn; Nephew: William Hepburn (III); Nieces: Whitney, Phylicia and Wynter Hepburn; Paternal Aunts: Estella McPhee, Magnolia Brown, Princess Smith, Eureka Ferguson; Dorlean Duford; Paternal Uncles:Alton Ferguson, Deacon Ormand Brown; Paternal Cousins: Cleo McPhee, Antoinette, Sharen, Samantha, Ormand Jr Brown and Sabrina Stubbs; Lavonne Adderley, Shelly Poitier, Sean Duford, CPL 3922 Murrel Duford, Princess Smith, Shavorne Russell, Saretta Powell, Thurman Smith, Anastasia Archer, Ozzie Smith, Tanaz Smith. Descendants of the late Viola Adderly and Decedents of Jerry Johnson; Paternal Grand Aunts: Victoria Johnson and family; Maternal Grand Aunts: Gwendolyn Johnson and family; Maternal Grand Uncle: Errol Johnson; Maternal Cousins: Tamara Bain and family; Christina Murray-Gibson and family; Sharon Murray-Francis and family; George Murray Jr. and family; Denise Murray-Gibson and family; Shawn Murray and family; Stephen Murray Sr. and family; Ashland Murray Sr and family; Tevor Murray and family; Kenny Murray and family; Georgie Forbes and Family. Marilyn Murray and family; Irene Murray-Mcleannon and family; Emily Murray-Montpetitt and family; Charlene Murray-Davis and family; James Murray Jr. and family; Diane Murray-Flowers and family; Doreen Murray and family. Decedents of the late Dr. Doreen Powell; Decedents of the late Monica Johnson; Decedents of the late Nellie Woodside Fortt and Decedents of the late Peter Johnson; Godchildren: Nadia Watson, Cher Clare, Leading Woman Kennellis Gibson; Special Friend: Theo Swain; Other Family And Close Friends: Pattie Hepburn; Mr. Tony and Janice Gaitor; Cheryl Adderly; Ruth Coakley; Theresa Butler-Adderly; Kristine Clarke; Trained Clinical Nurse Burrows; Trained Clinical Nurse Paula Gibson; Nursing Officer Price; Bro. Harold Rahiming; Rayanne Carthright and family; Dakia Frobes and family; Mavis Mackey and family; Magarita Major and family; Mr. Harrison and Joyanne Petty; Mr. Paul Cooper and family; Joy Tucker and family; Rev. Michael Symonette and family; Rev. Daniel Beneby and family; Rev. Anthony Caroll and family, Bishop. J. Carl Rahming and family; Rev. Duane Rahming and family; Granville Bain Orthopedic Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital and the Sutton Street family of Kemp Road.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, March 17th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 9am until service time.