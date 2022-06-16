Death Notice

For

Claudine Yvette Rolle, 56

Of Dumping Ground Corner, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on the Friday 10th June, 2022.

She was predeceased by her Father: Isaac Rolle

Memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Mother: Lillian Dean, Daughters: Darcia Cox, Dorisa Cox-Wilkinson and Stevette Whymns, Sisters: Charlane Dean, Elva Collie, Bernadette Rolle and Shenique Rolle; Brothers: Dwight, Pedro, Perez, Dwayne and Isaac Rolle Jr.; Grandchildren: Jonneka Martin, Dawn Lightbourn and Dorlissa Bodie; 1 Great-grandchild: Dèjah LaFrance along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

May her soul rest in eternal peace