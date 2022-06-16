Obituaries

Claudine Yvette Rolle

Death Notice 

For 

Claudine Yvette Rolle, 56

Of Dumping Ground Corner, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on the Friday 10th June, 2022. 

She was predeceased by her Father: Isaac Rolle

Memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Mother: Lillian Dean, Daughters: Darcia Cox, Dorisa Cox-Wilkinson and Stevette Whymns, Sisters: Charlane Dean, Elva Collie, Bernadette Rolle and Shenique Rolle; Brothers: Dwight, Pedro, Perez, Dwayne and Isaac Rolle Jr.; Grandchildren: Jonneka Martin, Dawn Lightbourn and Dorlissa Bodie; 1 Great-grandchild: Dèjah LaFrance along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

May her soul rest in eternal peace 

