Death Notice for Clay Winston Colebrooke age 52 years a resident of the Eastern Road, Nassau, The Bahamas, passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

He is survived by his mother: Nathalie Ena Bailey; father: Bradford Colebrooke

children: Clanisha Colebrooke -Miller, Winston, Justin and Jason Colebrooke, Kesha Davis, and Deanta’ and Sabrina Colebrooke; grandchildren: Kyri and Aiden Miller; Kaelynn Pinder and Khai Rolle; sisters: Debbie, Gillis, Shinique, and Tamika; brothers: Lavarge ,Obadiah(Anthea), Anton Archer, Shane aunts: Caroline, Jennifer, Ona, Glennell, and Rosie; uncles: Fr. Franklyn Sr., George, and Timmy; nephews: Steavenn, Reggie, Jamie, Kailen, Kani, and Justice; nieces: Samantha McCartney and Alicia McCartney-Bain, Shereena, Vashti, Shannon, Brianna and Danielle; cousins: David, Hans, Benny, Georgette, Michelle, Desiree, Gia, Rhonda, Obediah, Grenet , Franklyn Jr, Lynette, Levana and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.