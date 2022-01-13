DEATH NOTICE

Clayton “Choppy” McDonald age 67 years of Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday January 5th, 2022.

He is survived by his sisters Olga, Fanny, Brenda, Delcine, Margaret, Monique and Debra

brothers Teddy, Johnny, Edwin, Gregory and Trevor One uncle Ivan One aunt Emma

Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.