Clayton “Choppy” McDonald

DEATH NOTICE

Clayton “Choppy” McDonald age 67 years of Bennett’s Harbour, Cat Island died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday January 5th, 2022.

He is survived by his sisters Olga, Fanny, Brenda, Delcine, Margaret, Monique and Debra
brothers Teddy, Johnny, Edwin, Gregory and Trevor One uncle Ivan One aunt Emma
Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

