Cleaned up? Who has checked?

Last Thursday, during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing, Press Secretary Clint Watson, responding to a question from the media, noted that the “government is satisfied with the cleanup effort at Equinor oil facility in Grand Bahama.

“As a matter of fact, I can report to you today, the company has received no further action and no further treatment letters, which says that the government is pleased that the cleanup work and the effort to clean up was done to a level of satisfaction.”

Equinor, a Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company, came under heavy fire after Hurricane Dorian blew the tops off its storage tanks at the South Riding Point facility in East Grand Bahama in 2019.

The owners are reportedly planning to sell soon but there has not yet been any confirmation.

Joseph Darville, executive chairman of environmental group Save the Bays, is questioning the government’s satisfaction on the oil cleanup at the Equinor plant and surrounding forest in East Grand Bahama.

Darville wants to know on which authority the government made its decision.

“I would like to know, specifically, who gave the government that information?” he questioned.

As a result of Hurricane Dorian, there was an estimated five million gallons of oil spilled at Equinor’s facility. At the time, company officials confirmed that 1.8 million barrels were stored in three tanks during the storm.

In the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, Equinor began a cleanup exercise, using international and local staffing for remediation at the plant and surrounding East End areas.

In a 2020 statement, company officials disclosed that 55,000 barrels of the oil that spilled were recovered. Experts estimated that the oil was three-feet deep at the time of the spill and covered 300 to 400 yards of pine forest.

“The calculation of oil spilled versus oil recovered will likely never fully match as the collected oil also will contain water,” Equinor said.

The company added, “Equinor is committed to cleaning up and the recovery work has expanded to the forest areas northeast of the terminal.”

Late last year, the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) said in a report titled, “State of the Environment Post-Dorian”, that even after 18 months of weathering and remediation work, there were still high concentrations of oil in the areas impacted by the spill.

According to the BNT report, the concentration of oil was still high enough to negatively impact birds and other organisms and significant remediation was still needed at the quarry site, north of the main area cleared by Equinor.

According to Darville, representatives of Save the Bays and Waterkeepers Bahamas have been monitoring the site and meeting with Equinor executives regularly during the cleanup efforts and since they have stopped.

He noted that last month, both organizations requested a meeting with Equinor, but have yet to receive a response.

“I have spoken to the people at the company,” Darville said.

“I have spoken to individuals that they brought in to do the initial clean up and I have spoken to the Bahamian workforce, who have been doing the cleaning out there.

“They (Equinor) initially scoured the land and dug up the pine trees. I believe officials from the environmental department must have told them not to do it in that particular fashion, which was a good thing because they would have proceeded to destroy thousands of acres of pine.

“Now, from that particular initial stage, Waterkeepers Bahamas and Save the Bays have been monitoring that place with an eagle eye. I personally have gone out there over 30 times during the last two and a half years to monitor exactly what was going on,” Darville said.

While the cleanup process has been interrupted on many occasions, due to weather and COVID protocols, Save the Bays and Waterkeepers Bahamas have continued to take specimens and photographs of the impacted areas, according to Darville.

“We have taken samples from the pine forest and the wetlands, which are hundreds of acres. The pine forest was inundated with the oil, and the oil is still in the sub-strap (layers of the soil), because it was thought better not to go in there as it would destroy the wetlands,” Darville explained.

“Undoubtedly, there was permanent damage done. It would probably take Mother Earth a couple hundred years to expunge all the oil that is still left on the ground, particularly in the wetland areas.”

He believes that only two-thirds or less of the oil has been removed from the forest area.

“The cleaning was stopped because it was impossible for them to go any further due to the rapidity of the return of the undergrowth and to disturb that would have not been the best idea,” Darville said.

“So, the oil is still sitting on the ground in many areas and it will be there until Mother Earth is able to remove it.”

According to Watson, the Department of Environmental Health Services is pleased with the site cleanup, as officials have visited the area.

“According to officials, there is no damage to the ground water and all contaminated soil was treated to a successful level,” Watson said.

However, Watson added that even though the remediation was “good” and the company did what it was supposed to do, should anything pop up in the future, Equinor would be held accountable.

Grand Bahama News reached out to Equinor representatives for comments but calls were not returned by press time.

In Dorian’s immediate aftermath, Equinor committed to ensuring that the oil is cleaned up.

“Equinor is committed to cleaning up and the recovery work has expanded to the forest areas northeast of the terminal,” the company said at the time.

Darville said the government needs to provide an updated statement on the matter.

“My question to the government is when is there going to be a definitive statement as to the penalties imposed upon Equinor,” he said.

“How many millions of dollars are they rewarding the government of The Bahamas, and the people of East End, for the amount of damage that was done?

“How can they be allowed to get by with any idea that they did the best job they could? Would you and I be allowed to get by with ‘they did the best job they could’? I don’t think so.”