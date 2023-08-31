Funeral Services for the late Clement Terrance Newton, aged 53 of Kissadee Avenue, West Bay Street will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 2nd September, 2023 at Rhodes Memorial Methodist, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Bishop Theophilus N. Rolle. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, East Shirley Street.

Clement was preceded in death by his Parents: Terrance and Brenda Newton & Sister: Caron Newton.

Left to cherish his memory are his Brothers: Marco, Colin, & Shawn Newton; Sister: Tania Newton-Charlton; Sisters-in-law: Mercedes, Barbara & Dr. Norrisa Newton; Brother-in-law: Kareem Charlton; Niece: Chloe Newton; Nephews: Joshua & Jonathan Newton, Y’Qari Charlton; Aunts: Angela Tynes, Evangeline Lightbourne, Lorraine (Jefferson) Turnquest, Sandra Byles, Lucille (Mark) Aiello, Agatha Newton Forbes, Theodora Newton, Sharon Cox & Shena Newton; Uncle: Donald Newton; Cousins: Patrice (Wellington) Chea, Ingrid Kerr, Camille (Dennis) Miller, C. Philip Tynes, Sharron (Richard Jessup) Lightbourne, Maurice (Jacquelyn) Lightbourne, Garvin (Patrice) Lightbourne, Jason Knowles, Jamal Aiello, Christian, Scott & Devin Miller, Stephen & Derick Wilson, Quinton Rahming & Lofton Newton, Tanya Rahming, Kelly Newton, Kayla (Keith) Beneby, Venissa Ellis, Lynette Newton, Bernadette Storr, Cherriqua (Wellington) Taylor, Sheandra Newton, Stacy Ford, & Starlita Forbes, Kyle (Cheyenne) Chea, Christie (Aaron) Wong, Rachel Chea, Sydnee, Kohen & Ian Kerr, Chelsea, Christopher & Caleb Tynes, Ayden Miller, Amanda, D’Aundre, Jordon, Raii, Garnell & Crystal Lightbourne; Other Relatives & Friends: Kevin Ferguson & Family, Stephanie Armbrister & Family, Jackie & Sherry Adderley & Family; Michelle McKenzie & Family, Patricia Beneby & Family, Joan Rolle & Family, Suzanne & Sharlene Newbold & Family, Marie Newbold & Family, Denise Raphael & Family, Sylvia Mackey & Family, Paulette Forbes & Family, Rosita Jones & Family, Clarice & Frank Ellis & Family, Craig Armstrong, Family of the Late Kenneth & Myrtis Darrell, Family of the late Gordon & Marcelle Farrington, Sharon Ferguson & Family, Georgina Clarke & Family, Bernadette Thompson, Claire Green & Brian Evans, Wendell Williams & Family, Mr. Nello Coerbell & Family, Ena Weir & Family, Sally Moss, Betty Clarke, Roslyn Neilly, Margaret Moxey & Family, Carl & Constance Gibson & Family, Mr. Rai Budhu & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Ian Flemming, Patricia Mortimer, Stan Davis, Mrs. Hyacinth Ramsey, Douglas & Rosemary Tynes & Family, John Rodriquez & Family, Evelyn Sweeting & Family, Sesley Darville & Family, Sidney Robins & Family, Renard White & Family, Alton Bailey & Family, Keisha Brice, Terrice Carey-Curry, Ella Thompson, Patrice Strachan & Family, Louis Hanchell & Family, Kenwood Kerr, Arch Bishop Laish & Mrs. Joann Boyd & Family, Bishop Theophilus & Mrs. Evona Rolle & Family, Officers and Members of Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, Officers and Members of The Good Shephard Methodist Church, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Huggins and Mrs. Vivienne Huggins, Rev. Emily Demeritte, Rev. Kelli Jolly & Family, Rev. Cecil Newbold, Rev. Raymond Neilly & Family, Staff of The Studio Cafe, St. Anne’s High School Class of 1986, Principals, Administrators, Teachers and Students at Government High School, C. C. Sweeting High School, C. R. Walker High School, Huntley Christie High School, North Andros, Bahamas Union of Teachers, Dr. Eugene Gray & Staff & Dr. Kenneth Orimma & Staff.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 1st September, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 2nd September from 9:00 a.m. until service time.