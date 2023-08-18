Obituaries
Clement Terrance Newton
DEATH NOTICE
Clement Terrance Newton aged 53 years, of Kisskadee Drive, West Bay Street, died at his residence on Friday 11th August, 2023.
He is survived by his Brothers: Marco, Colin, and Shawn Newton; Sister: Tania Charlton; Aunts: Angela Tynes, Evangeline Lightbourne, Lorraine Turnquest, Sandra Byles, Lucille Aiello, Agatha, Theodora, & Shena Newton, and Sharon Cox; Uncle: Donald Newton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.