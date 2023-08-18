Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Clement Terrance Newton aged 53 years, of Kisskadee Drive, West Bay Street, died at his residence on Friday 11th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Brothers: Marco, Colin, and Shawn Newton; Sister: Tania Charlton; Aunts: Angela Tynes, Evangeline Lightbourne, Lorraine Turnquest, Sandra Byles, Lucille Aiello, Agatha, Theodora, & Shena Newton, and Sharon Cox; Uncle: Donald Newton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.