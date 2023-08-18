Obituaries

Clement Terrance Newton

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Clement Terrance Newton aged 53 years, of Kisskadee Drive, West Bay Street, died at his residence on Friday 11th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Brothers: Marco, Colin, and Shawn Newton; Sister: Tania Charlton; Aunts: Angela Tynes, Evangeline Lightbourne, Lorraine Turnquest, Sandra Byles, Lucille Aiello, Agatha, Theodora, & Shena Newton, and Sharon Cox; Uncle: Donald Newton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Lillian Mildred Gibson Née Gay

August 18, 2023

Fred Derreck Lloyd

August 18, 2023

Dominique Ethan Moss Jr.

August 18, 2023

Andrew Carnley Conliffe

August 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button