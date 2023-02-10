Funeral Service

For

Clerose Pierre, 63

A resident of King Street, off Baillou Road, will be held at Evangelical Baptist Church, Baillou Hill Road and Tin Shop Corner on Saturday 11th February, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Maleus Philippe assisted by Pastor Rollins Jean Simon. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish precious memories are:

Father: Mathurin Pierre, 4 Children: Wisly Belomond, Josue Belomond, Vennet Belomond,and Jonas Belomond, Rosemarie Pierre, Gabriel Pierre, Cliyana Pierre, Amiel Pierre and Emanise Pierre (Miami), Grandchildren: Eilis Belomond, Neicfa Belomond, Danissa Belomond, Dienaissa Belomond, Junior Belomond; Nieces and Nephews: Julien Bolomon, Gary Belomon, Anjline Jamvie, Walkens Janvie, Rosemaline Janvien, Izely Laquerre, Nely Laguerre, Kevens Pierre, Deslande Pierre, Sens Pierre, Stredica Pierre, Rosna Pierre, Mesiyis Pierre, Stredica Pierre, Remise Altima, Viladion Alsima, Catilien Altima, Odiemps Janvie, Kise Marie Claude Belonce, Edline Cheranfant, Keda Preval, Milande Pierre, Toussaint Boannesta, Madame Meme,Madam Memei, Md Wilson, Ms.Wousne, Other Friends and Relatives: Zet, Margaret, Benwa, Franki and Remond along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and Friends can pay their last respects at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 10th February, 2023 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. and at the church Saturday 11th February, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.