CLEVELAND BERNARD RUSSELL

Memorial Service for the Late CLEVELAND BERNARD RUSSELL age 58 years of Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.  Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Kirkland Russell.

He is survived by his three brothers: Addison “Louie” (Rochelle), Rufus “Randall” and Christopher “Deon” Russell; nephews: Addison, Dexter (Julica), Drexel, Amari, rufus Jr. Romel and Christopher Russell Jr.; nieces: Allison and Renise Russell and Kendra Miller; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews:  Trent, Drexter Jr. and Drexel Russell Jr., Kymani Millers and Quanell Demeritte; grandaunt: Doris Smith; two aunts: Betsy and Yvette Russell; cousins:  Millicent Rolle-Bartlett, Emerald “Netta” Cooper, Carnetta (Wellington) Edgecombe, Gloria (Victor) Brown, Charles Bartlett II, Cleo (Chrispin) Newbold, Ethel (Michael) Laing, James, Elancha, Sylvia, Edward and D. Josephine Bartlett, Barbara Stubbs, Julie (John) Sands, Mercer Johnson, Jeanette (Walter) Parker, Sandramae Saunders, Elgina, Bernice Stuart, Emmanuel, Haratio and Charles Stuart, Antionette Hepburn, Drexel, Lena, Ricardo, Gregory, Angelo, Ricco, Chanquin and Tammy Russell and Joyce (Dwight) McIntosh; other relatives and friends including: Gazel Rolle and family, Sheila Forbes and family, the family late Eltha Rolle, Beryl Stuart and family, Bartlett family, Russell family, Rolle family, Martin family, McIntosh family, Stuart family, Bridgewater family, Balliou family, Lakeria Adderley, Ken Flowers, Larence Palmer, Baldwin Forbes, The St. Stephen’s Church family and Mt. Zion Baptist Church family.

