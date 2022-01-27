Cleveland Patrick Johnson “PJ”
Cleveland Patrick Johnson “PJ”, aged 67, of Kent Drive, Coral Harbour, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, January 24th, 2022.
He is survived by his Wife: Deborah Adderley-Johnson; Daughters: Patasha Johnson, Sania Johnson-Duncombe, and Aliya Johnson; Son: Torran Pinder; Grandchildren: Zuri Johnson, Brianna Pinder, Torran Pinder Jr., and Daniel Adderley Jr.; Sons-in-law: Dario Duncombe and Daniel Adderley; Mother-in-law: Doris Adderley; Sister: Cheryl Maycock; Brothers: Anthony, Brian, Ricardo, and Dwayne Johnson; Brothers-in-law: Anthony Maycock and Hubert Adderley Jr.; Sisters-in-law: Monique and Audrey Johnson, Cecila Denise and Sharon Adderley; and a host of beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to mention including: the Davis Family, especially Diane Davis, The Valley Boys, and the Bel Canto Singers.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.