Cleveland Patrick Johnson “PJ”, aged 67, of Kent Drive, Coral Harbour, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, January 24th, 2022.

He is survived by his Wife: Deborah Adderley-Johnson; Daughters: Patasha Johnson, Sania Johnson-Duncombe, and Aliya Johnson; Son: Torran Pinder; Grandchildren: Zuri Johnson, Brianna Pinder, Torran Pinder Jr., and Daniel Adderley Jr.; Sons-in-law: Dario Duncombe and Daniel Adderley; Mother-in-law: Doris Adderley; Sister: Cheryl Maycock; Brothers: Anthony, Brian, Ricardo, and Dwayne Johnson; Brothers-in-law: Anthony Maycock and Hubert Adderley Jr.; Sisters-in-law: Monique and Audrey Johnson, Cecila Denise and Sharon Adderley; and a host of beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to mention including: the Davis Family, especially Diane Davis, The Valley Boys, and the Bel Canto Singers.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.