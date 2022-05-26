Funeral Services For:

Cleveland Shervin Burrows

Aged: 70 years,

who died in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera on March 9, 2022, will be held at 10 am on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. George’s Anglican Church on Montrose Avenue.

Cremation took place.

Officiating will be Fr. Scott Brennen, assisted by Rev. Dr. Roland Hamilton, and Fr. Ivan Eldon.

He is survived by:

1 Daughter: Kimmie Roberts

2 Grandsons: Kavon and Kenyon Roberts

1 Granddaughter: Trenae Darville

1 Brother: Swithun Burrows

2 Sisters: Cleomi Parker, Christine L. Burrows

2 Sisters-in-law: Velma Burrows, Lorraine Burrows

4 Nephews: Michael Burrows, Swithun Burrows II (Lelani), Shannon ‘Shamuel’ Burrows, Jonathan Burrows

8 Nieces: Shammond Knowles, Deborah Parker, Cienne Burrows, Desiree Burrows (Tyrone), Danya Wallace (Kevin), Nicole ‘Nicci’ Burrows, Felicity Burrows, Venetia Whitfield (Perez)

Grandnephews: Brimon Knowles, Liam Burrows

Grandnieces: Kezia Burrows, Mikarah Mikula, Dana Wallace, Hannah Burrows, Jasmine Wallace, Bethany Burrows, Aya Whitfield.

1 Great-grandnephew: Brimon Knowles Jr.

Cousins: Doyle Burrows, Angela Rankine, Inez Cooper, Leigh Burrows, Dawn Arnold, Eve Poitier, Eula Bourne, Andrew Burrows, Dr. Coralee Kelly, Gregory Burrows, Faith Lochan, Hope McCardy, Richard Burrows, Martin Burrows, Evangelist Shirley Burrows, Marion Sands, John Burrows, Lily Burrows, Cathy Burrows, Rosemary Newry, Joyce Colebrooke, Audrey Burrows, Jimmy Burrows, Leona Mitchell, Linelle Thompson, Philip Burrows, Marilyn Gould, Pastor Dave Burrows, Shervin Burrows, Terry Burrows, Shelly Rolle.

Ronald ‘Shot’ Pinder, Portia Nairn, Dr. Celestine Williams, Theodore Cooper, Maud Davis, Randolph Turnquest, Crown Sgt. RVM John ‘Timer’ Turnquest, Winifred Turnquest, Norma Turnquest, Warren Glass, Michelle Moseley, Brent D’Arville, Deborah Balfour, Donna Storr, Douglas Storr, Kim Bowe, Van Nairn, Ken Nairn, Nigel ‘Nitch’ Burrows, Jr., Elfreda Burrows, Shirley Burrows, Kathy Burrows, Janet Burrows, Wayne Rolle, Camilla Adair, Calae Burrows.

Former and current residents of Hampton Street (Toppins, McPhees, Coopers, Samuels); friends Melvyn Brown, Gary Butler, Marion ‘Meryl’ Evans and Family, Archdeacon Mark Fox, Trevor Bethel; former colleagues of Britannia/ Atlantis, Gloria Ward, Dianna Hepburn, Sheila Hepburn.

Governor’s Harbour: Linda and Elizabeth Stubbs, Monique Pinder, John John and staff of Eleuthera Supply.

Heartfelt thanks and appreciation to family members who attended and assisted local authorities with processing formalities in bringing resolution and closure upon his passing, and to staff of Restview, Eleuthera and New Providence.