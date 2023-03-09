Funeral service for Clifford “Bling” Hugh Edwards, 47 yrs., a resident of Skyline Drive, will be held at Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church, Prince Charles Drive, on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Lynden Williams, assisted by Pastor Manessah Simms & Elder Warren Farquharson. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish Clifford’s wonderful accomplishments, memories and legacy are:

His Queen and Mother Mrs. Bettye Mae Wilson, his Handsome Sons: Clifford Jr., Daniel, Ashton, and King Edwards; Precious Grand Daughter Royalty Edwards; Mothers of his children: Aida Cartwright, Janestine “Antoinette” Dejean Mcfarlane, and Shante McAlpine; his Dear Brother Dwight Edwards; His Wonderful Sisters: Nurse Trineka Hall, Carlene Hanna, Shanelle Edwards, and Moreen Edwards; Nieces: Luvonne Wilson and Benjalene Hanna, Nephews: Henswhyte and Hananard Williams, Jon Wilson, and David Hall; Aunts and Uncles: Christopher and Thelma Stuart, Howard and Joan Sturrup, Phyllis Riley, Rose Edwards, Fredrick Edwards; Cousins: Howard and Horice Stubbs, Jamal Sturrup and Family, Harvey Sturrup, Angela and Andrew Stuart, Anthony and Dr. Abigail Ramtualla, Mariam Dixion, Ernest Taylor and Family, Linda Taylor, Bernard and Judith Dwakins, Donella Allen, Kevin and Rosie Fox, Sean and Karah Turnquest, Kevin Jr. and Kyle Fox, John and Emily Swan, “Baby” Joan Wilson, Georgia, Lucien, Eaton, Tameka, Michelle, Precious, Horace, and “Dread” Edwards; Friends and Employees: Tamarco Brown, Perry Darling, Shadee French, Coleman “Tyler” Edgecombe, George Storr, Patrick Storr, Lanford “Lenny” Cox, Lenny Cumberbatch, Tossaint “BrownMan” Mason, Angelino Fox, Ms. Bastian, Arlene Anderson, Rose Ellington, Anne Clarke, Dwight Knowles, Burno Robinson, Reginald Robison, Godfrey and Monalisa McAlpin, Godfrey McAlpin Jr., Pauline McAlpin, and a host of additional relatives and friends too numerous to name them all. To God be the Glory!

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 12-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.