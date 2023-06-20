Climate change and your feet

Climate change refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns. Such shifts can be natural, due to changes in the sun’s activity or large volcanic eruptions. Since the 1800s, human activities have been the main driver of climate change, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas. Burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gas emissions that act like a blanket wrapped around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures. The main greenhouse gases that are causing climate change include carbon dioxide and methane. These come from using gasoline for driving a car or coal for heating a building, for example. Clearing land and cutting down trees can also release carbon dioxide. Agriculture, oil and gas operations are major sources of methane emissions. Energy, industry, transport, buildings, agriculture and land use are among the main sectors causing greenhouse gases. This change in climate affects the whole body including the feet.

Do you know that climate change impacts the feet? In addition to lifestyle factors, such as age and activity level, and medical conditions (like diabetes), the typical weather in a region plays a notable role in the condition of the feet. Understanding this will help your foot care regimen be even more effective when you consider the special foot care needs often encountered in different climates and the best ways to treat and/or prevent them.

Cold climate zones

Populated regions that have very cold winters, like Russia, Canada, Scandinavian countries and the northern United States, can sometimes experience temperatures dipping below -30˚C (-22˚F)! These frigid temps can wreak havoc on the feet for a number of reasons.

The big reason is modern heating, which draws moisture from indoor air making it extremely dry. This dryness translates into dry, rough and cracked skin on the feet – a situation that (unfortunately) can be easily ignored with boots being frequently worn when venturing outdoors, calluses from pressure are often a consequence.

Many people believe their feet are rough and scratchy simply because they’re dry. However, a fungal or bacterial infection may also be the cause. In fact, infections are quite common when feet sweat in winter boots. Untreated, these conditions can present as dry, callused skin with superficial cracks that don’t go away no matter how much the feet are moisturized. Choose roomy boots/shoes or sneakers that

don’t restrict the feet.



Tropical climate zones

In tropical climate nations, such as those in the Caribbean, Malaysia, Singapore or southern India located near the equator and the weather in these regions is typically hot and humid throughout the year, with temperatures averaging 70s to above 100˚ F and high annual rain fall. No one is hiding his or her feet here! Instead, feet are often on display in flip-flops or sandals, benefiting from this climate’s moist air. However, other factors common to tropical climates are not so beneficial. First, on the coast, the combination of sand, saltwater, and sunburn can be very drying, leading to rough skin and micro-tears/cracks on the soles of the feet. Sneakered feet walking on city streets often sweat in the hot temperature zones, creating the optimal environment for bacterial and fungal infections to develop.

Hurricanes and summer storms are common and can cause serious damage to the entire body and even death. Walking in storm waters bare foot can lead to injuries to the feet and touching downed power lines can also lead to electrocution. It is best to wear shoes when walking in water outdoors and stay indoors until the all clear is given.

When on the beach, experts recommend wearing beach shoes or walking barefoot only in the upper waterline where water is “rinsing” the shoreline. Always cleanse the feet after each barefoot excursion and before walking barefoot indoors. Keep the feet clean and dry and protected regularly. Consider using a product specially formulated to kill odor-causing bacteria on the feet.



Dry, arid climate zones

Dry climate nations, such as greater parts of Australia, Pakistan and parts of Chile, Nigeria and Peru, seldom get rain and have very little moisture in the air due to evaporation from the heat. This arid atmosphere will quickly make dry skin issues worse. On the feet, severe dryness can lead to deep, painful cracks on the heels and underneath the big toes. It also causes small micro-tears in the skin, making the feet vulnerable to bacterial and fungal infections.

In dry climate weather, to get rid of moisture is bit tough. First, be sure to drink plenty water, which helps skin cells retain water in hot, low-humidity weather. Moisturize regularly with a product specifically made for very dry skin which helps to improve the skin’s structure. Additionally, urea as a humectant improves the ability of the skin to retain moisture. Apply products daily as part of your regular skin care treatment.



Temperate climate zones

Temperate climates feature four distinct seasons, experiencing strong (but not extreme) variations in temperature and rain throughout the year. Most of the United States and much of Europe are considered temperate climates, as well as the Mediterranean countries, such as Cyprus, Italy and Malta.

What specific foot issues are often faced in a temperate climate? All of them! Feet in this region can peel and be prone to bacterial and fungal infections during a cold winter and experience extreme dryness and cracking during a dry, hot summer. The key to good foot care in temperate climate zones is to tailor the products and treatments to the individual season – a great reason to get professional help!



Foot care for every climate

No matter the weather, regular professional foot care services and consistent home care using the right products are vitally important to keep the feet and toenails healthy. Seeing your podiatrist for professional foot care service effectively reduces calluses and treats the toenails, cuticles, dry keratinized skin, hyperkeratosis (abnormal thickening of the skin) and deep cracks, called fissures. At home care is also important to moisturize and protect the skin regularly. If your feet are under the weather or you are having symptoms on the feet or legs, it’s time to see your podiatrist.



• For more information email info@familyfootcentre.com or visit www.foothealthfacts.org or www.footlogix.com. To see a podiatrist visit Family Foot Centre on #45 Daffodil Avenue, Independence Highway or call 605-3668; Bahamas Surgical Associates Centre at Hill Top Medical, telephone 603-1814/5. In Grand Bahama visit Lucayan Medical Center on East Sunrise Highway or call 373-7400.