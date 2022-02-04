Clint Watson is burning his bridges with the media industry

Dear Editor,

Our News Bahamas posted its February 1 newscast on YouTube. The very first news item was media personnel not being able to interview government ministers on their way to their weekly Cabinet meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister at the Cecil Wallace Whitfield Building.

Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson’s interaction with members of the media could be perceived by those who watched the video as him talking down at media members like juvenile delinquents.

I personally felt embarrassed for the media, especially after it was reported that Watson informed several of its members in a meeting that “reporters cannot depend on the Cabinet to get stories” and “no minister owes the media an interview on their way to Cabinet”.

I also feel that Watson was acting in a heavy-handed manner by not allowing media personnel to carry their cellphones to the meeting he probably had a hand in arranging.

Watson appears to be determined to set up barriers between the Fourth Estate and the Davis administration, making it a challenge for his former colleagues to carry out their assignments.

One would automatically draw to this conclusion after it was revealed by the Office of the Prime Minister that the media is now obligated to forward requests in advance for interviews; and that only accredited journalists and staff will be permitted into Cabinet briefings.

Interviewing Cabinet ministers ahead of their weekly meetings has been a long-standing practice, something that Watson should know. Interestingly, I read up on this story on the website of Eyewitness News, a media organization Watson was employed at prior to his relocation to the Office of the Prime Minister.

I feel as if these measures are being implemented by Watson and Co. to closely monitor and control the press. It’s his way of establishing a buffer between the PLP administration and the Fourth Estate.

I think Watson is attempting to prevent from reoccurring what transpired under the Free National Movement administration of Dr. Hubert Minnis, when the media used its massive influence to shift public opinion regarding Minnis.

Consequently, Minnis’ approval ratings plummeted, after being relentlessly bludgeoned by the media. Ironically, Watson played a massive role in the public perception of Minnis, and to a certain extent, the outcome of the September 16 general election.

But I think Watson’s strategy in appearing to either muzzle or manipulate the press will fail in producing the results he desires.

Watson must bear in mind that the Bahamian people have not re-elected an incumbent administration since 1997, which was former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s second term in government.

That would be the final election contest of Sir Lynden O. Pindling. Since that election year, the government has changed in 2002, 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2021 – a staggering five times. I recall former Prime Minister Perry Christie stating before the September 16 election that history was not on the side of Minnis. Christie was correct.

Even in Caribbean countries such as Jamaica and Barbados, the Jamaica Labour Party and Barbados Labour Party have both been successful in their re-election bid.

Unlike our Caribbean counterparts, Bahamians are extremely impatient with the political system; and seem to get a cheap thrill out of being anti-incumbent. They enjoy seeing the government lose.

I recently read several posts on a downmarket internet news site about a couple of former MPs who are struggling financially. The writer of the gossip posts was obviously gloating about the misfortune of these former parliamentarians.

Bahamians, for some unknown reason, hate re-electing incumbents. Watson must know this.

Watson must know that, based on our general election trend since 1997, he will not be, in all probability, press secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister after 2026 or whenever the next election is called.

In the event this happens, will the media industry, whom Watson is making life difficult for, accept him back with open arms? Or will the media fraternity view him with jaundiced eyes? Or is this a case of him knowing what side his bread is currently being buttered on, and hence, his perceived disregard for the media?

Whatever the case may be, I am surprised that he is acting in such as heavy-handed manner with the press.

All things being equal, I believe Watson is burning his bridges with the media.

In the meantime, I implore Cabinet ministers in the PLP administration to continue communicating with the media, notwithstanding Watson’s cumbersome requirements.

The PLP administration should not allow its overzealous supporter to unwittingly harm its image among voters this early in its tenure.

– Kevin Evans