CLINTON FRANKLYN NEIL WOODSIDE

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. CLINTON FRANKLYN NEIL “CHAMP” WOODSIDE, age 44 years of # 2 Murchinson Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 28th, 2023

He is survived by his Daughters: Clintaria Woodside, Reign Woodside and Tatyana Woodside; Son: Neil Woodside; Sisters: Marlyn Woodside, Michelle Strachan, Shirleymae Strachan, Nadine Curry, Terez Woodside; Brothers: Shawn Woodside, Terazzo Woodside, Roosevelt Strachan, Lorenzo Woodside and Garrod Woodside; Numerous Nieces, Nephews including: John Storr and Xavier Adderley; Numerous Aunts, Uncles and a host of other Relatives and Friends.