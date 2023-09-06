Close eye on Tropical Storm Lee

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology yesterday urged residents in The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Lee over the next several days.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend.

At 5 p.m. yesterday, the storm was about 1,315 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 miles per hour. This motion was expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds were near 45 miles per hour with higher gusts.

“Lee is forecast to be a hurricane in a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday,” the department said.

AccuWeather also urged those in areas that could possibly be impacted to stay alert.

“This storm may pose a significant threat to the northeastern Caribbean, Bermuda, the US East Coast, and Atlantic Canada later this week into next week,” it said.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said in a media advisory, “This is a system we have been concerned about since late last week, as conditions are ripe for it to develop into a major hurricane and threaten the northern Caribbean, Bermuda and then perhaps even the East Coast of the United States or Atlantic Canada.

“Some weather sources have seemed to already ‘write-off’ this storm as passing harmlessly out to sea – we think this is ill-informed.

“By next Tuesday, the intense hurricane can be located hundreds of miles off the US East Coast, in a very precarious position for potential impacts across parts of the US East Coast, Bermuda or Atlantic Canada.

“A small change in the overall steering pattern over the eastern part of North America or the Atlantic Ocean can have major impacts on the future track of the intense hurricane.

“AccuWeather strongly encourages all people in these areas to monitor the progress of this storm over the next week, frequently checking in with AccuWeather.”

AccuWeather stated: Low wind shear, ample moisture, and warm ocean temperatures are creating favorable conditions for intensification and should continue to through the week.

The storm is likely to follow a westward track toward the eastern Caribbean islands, and may threaten Puerto Rico, the United States and British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda late this week into the weekend.

Based on the current forecast track, Northern Leeward Islands can expect rainfall amounts of one to two inches (25-50 mm) and gusts reaching 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h) this weekend.

However, should the storm stay a little farther south, still within the potential window of movement, impacts to these islands could be much greater.

Porter added, “As usual, AccuWeather is on the forefront of alerting people to potential hazards, oftentimes ahead of all other sources, to help them prepare and make the best decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses.”