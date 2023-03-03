Funeral Service

for

Clothilda “Chloe” Yvette Musgrove-Bain, 61

a resident of Australia Avenue, Elizabeth Estates, Service will be held at New Redeemed Tabernacle COGIC, Hollywood Subdivision, Off Cowpen Road, New Providence. The Bahamas on Saturday March 4th, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Tony L. Hanna and he will be assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, JFK and Gladstone Road, New Providence, The Bahamas

Left to cherish her memories and live on in her legacy are her:

Son: Jermaine Musgrove Sr.; Daughters: Persheka Collie and Perch’a Bain; Adopted Son: Omar Bain, Daughter-in-law: Kimberly Musgrove; Sons-in-law: Samuel Collie Jr. and Deandre Gilbert; Grandchildren: Neveah Musgrove, Pey’ton Johnson and Samuel Collie III; Mother-in-law: Geneva Finlayson; Sisters: Jacquelyn Wyles (Dougal), Stephanie Smith (Gregory), Karen Greene (Ivan Sr.), Robertha Williams, Christine Delancey (Ricardo), Sandra Kemp and Sandra Cooper (Bryan); Adopted Sisters: Valderine Darling and Amanda Paul-Hield, Violet Walto,; Brothers: Ivan Junior Rolle (Joanne), Holland, Dwight (Monyae) and Byron Musgrove (Lisa); Brothers-in-law: Andrew Clarke Sr. (Patrice), Gary Evans Sr., Otis Sr. and Jermaine Rolle Sister-in-Law: Sasha Ferguson (Brent Sr.); Aunts: Helen Williams, Lucinda Rolle, Sylvia Musgrove, Eunal McKenzie, Mabel Bain, Roslyn, Cynthia and Ruthmae Brown, Dina Sheffield; Uncles: Sam Rolle, Sam Brown (Yvonne), Senior Lieutenant Commander Frederick Brown (Donna), Attorney Moses Reginald Bain; Godchildren: Denishka McInstosh, Rodney Munnings, Dreka Major, Jaychris Black, Edroy Symonette Jr., Quintin and Angel Gibson, Regia Ferguson; Nieces: Darriel Duncanson (Gary), Christyn Strachan, Ivanique Greene, Shakera, Gia, Grashan, Seantee and Stavania Smith, Berenthia Marshall (Adriel), Lateisha Williams, Lendire Butler (Paul), Cynthia McKenzie, Delray Pratt, Sandera Strachan (Gavin), Latoya Anghel (Florin), Niki Feaster (Eugene), Jessica and Patra Rolle, Delecia Spence, Alyssa and Bianca Musgrove, Dwandra McKenzie, Brendia and Sierra Ferguson, Garice, Philippa and Garynique Evans, Cedreca and Andrenae Clarke, Kirktya Rolle, Petra Smith. Nephews: Domeko, Renardo (Alfreda), Ron (Shantell), Dario and Dwight Musgrove Jr., Ivan Greene Jr., Shaquille Williams, Antino Delancey (Lakeithra), Ricardo Delancey Jr. (Santina), Brashad Cooper (Terrell), Corporal 3623 Alvin Hepburn Jr., Ian and Ron Rolle (Anthonique), Henry Seymour, Brent Ferguson Jr., Philip and Gary Evans Jr., Joshua and Andrew Clarke Jr. Remardo Armaly, Wellington Roberts (The Comedian); Cousins: Lecitas Rolle Sr., Rev. Andrew Rolle (Sherilee), Bishop Tony Hanna & Alma-Ruth, Maxine Cox, Christine Maycock (Pastor Wellington), Deborah, Dwayne and Edmond Rolle, David, Donald (Chenise), Kimberly (Alvarez), Kevin (Theresa), Gerard Rigby (Candaclyn), Anastacia Johnson, Rosemary Lundy, Maria Rolle, Margaret Bonaby, Catherine Brown, Dr. Lisa Rolle-Smith, Pamela, Jamie and Renee Rolle, Tracey Simmons, 1309 Reserve Inspector Herbert Duncombe, Asst. Sup. Sonny Miller, Deborah Penn, Willamae Duncombe-Wilson, Rochelle Butler (Mario), Karen and Racquel Miller, Lynnaire Mackey, Jamal Forbes (Shaniqua), Retired Sargent 2083 Larry (Cora), 3638 Sargent John, Keith, (Sharonda ) N’Shonda, Lynette, 2745 Sargeant Valerie Burrows,Darell ,Elvardo andVanessa Rolle, Elsa Carey and Sheena Mackey (Jeffrey) Jennimae Albury (Ronald) Janet Saunders (Edward) Patrice Smith, Natonya Kemp Inspector (Alexander) Nakeisha Rahming (Justin) Nateise Rolle (Kevin) Nardo Hanna; Host of Family and Friends too many to mention including: The Rt. Honourable Philip Davis, Prime Minister and the Progressive Liberal Party, Hon. Marvin Pinder, Hon Melanie Griffin, Hon. Obie Wilcombe MP, Hon. Zane Lightbourne MP & The Yamacraw Constituency & The Yamacraw Executive Team, Hon. Michael Darville MP. and The Administration & Staff of the Ministry and Department of Public Health & Wellness, The Entire Dental and Oral Health Management & Staff of the Community Clinics: Elizabeth Estates, Fleming Street, Flamingo Gardens, Stephen Dillet, Princess Margaret Hospital- Dental Department, Annes Town, South Beach, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre Dental Department, and all of The Community Clinics on The Family Islands, Steven Carroll (Theresa) Pam, Michaela and Lawrence, Apostle Delano Rolle & Family, Mr. Radley Lewis, Mrs. Carey & Family (Public Health) GrayCliff Restaurant, Berniece Munnings & Family, Kenria Cooper, Valderine, Sonia Albury, Sherry & Renetta Rolle & Family, Cara & Shanique McKenzie, Margo McIntos, Sidney & Linda Rolle, Lucille McQueen, Lucille McIntosh, Cloevis McKinney & Family, Viola Black & Family, Romaine Nixon & Family, Pastor Elvamae Johnson & Family,Theresa Colebrook & Family, Lagloria Ferguson, Godfrey & Nyoka Knowles, Carla Saunders & Family, Karen Murphy & Family, Ellen Stubbs & Family, Denise Bowleg, Peggy & Elkin Butler Sr., Raymond & Daphne Bowleg, Alex & Andrea Pierre, Sabria Penn, Nyoca & Ryan Deveaux, The Moss Town & Barraterre Exuma Family, The Entire Rolle Family, Musgrove & Bain Families, The Elizabeth Estates Community, The Entire Residents of Commonwealth Boulevard & Australia Avenue, The Corner Boys, Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development Management & Staff, Simpson Penn Centre for Boys Management & Staff of SeaFire Restaurant Atlantis, Warwick P.I. Resort Management & Staff,Coral Towers Taxi Stand (MOE) ButtonWood Pre-school Principal & Staff, Goldwynn Resort and Residences Management & Staff, Bishop Arnold Josey & The Commonwealth Mission Baptist Church, Bishop Tony Hanna & The New Redeemed Tabernacle, The Staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital especially the Doctors and Nurses of the Intensive Care Unit.

Family and friends may pay their last respects at the Progressive Liberal Party Headquarters, Sir Lynden Pindling Centre, Farrington Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday, 3rd March, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, 4th March, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.