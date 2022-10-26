Club Med Columbus Isle reopens

Club Med Columbus Isle on San Salvador yesterday welcomed its first guests to the resort since it closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.

The first 120 guests arrived via a direct Air Canada flight yesterday afternoon. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper confirmed that an additional 200 guests flying from Europe are expected on Thursday via Air Caribe.

“It was a monumental achievement for the government, Team Tourism and Club Med. As the pandemic has waned, we have taken an island-by-island, sector-by-sector approach to reopening and reintroducing our product and brands to the world,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Our concentration on increased airlift has been reaping rewards for The Bahamas and we expect the same here with this upgraded facility and the upgraded infrastructure on the island. The property will employ at least 300 Bahamians. It’s a new day for San Salvador.”

The Club Med resort is the main economic driver for the San Salvador community, which has waited anxiously for the doors to reopen and for residents to return to work.

The resort has said 70 percent of its former employees have been rehired.

Speaking to the return of much-needed economic activity to the island, Prime Minister Philip Davis – who is also the member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, said the impact of Club Med’s reopening cannot be overstated.

“It will see those who left for work in Nassau and other places return to continue to build their home. We expect to see at least 350 jobs generated on the island as a result of this. And it represents opportunities for other Bahamians,” he said.

“One of the reasons the property remained closed for so long is because the infrastructure had been neglected over the course of several years. My administration made a commitment to ensure that would not remain an obstacle to the continued growth of San Salvador. It’s a commitment that we meant to keep.”

The resort company has invested about $5 million in getting the property ready for reopening, while the government has allocated $3.5 million toward infrastructural upgrades to support the return of operations to the property.