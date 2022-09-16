Club Med invests $5 million into resort for Oct. 22 opening

Club Med Columbus Isle on San Salvador is expected to open its doors on October 22, with more than 70 percent of its former staff returning two-and-a-half years after COVID-19 forced the resort to close its doors, spokesperson for Club Med Eileen Kett said yesterday.

Kett made the remarks following the signing of a heads of agreement at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, where Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed that the resort company has invested about $5 million in getting the property ready for reopening.

Kett explained that Club Med expects to attract 15,000 visitors to the resort on an annual basis.

“It broke our hearts when we had to close because of COVID two-and-a-half years ago,” said Kett.

“So we’re very grateful for the work you’ve done prime minister, you and your team, to bring about this reopening.

“It was a priority you set during the time of your election for the people of San Salvador and the investment that the government is making in the clinics will really benefit the people of San Salvador.”

Davis said the government budgeted $3.5 million to make upgrades to clinics, water, the airport and electricity on the island and said that work should be completed by the end of the month.

He called Club Med’s reopening a “historic day” for the people of San Salvador.

“Club Med’s investment in San Salvador is north of $100 million to date, and the operating and monthly expenses exceed more than $15 million per month,” said Davis.

“So, you can see the economic impact that the opening of Club Med will have on our island. Specifically, it helps our island, but more generally it helps The Bahamas.”

Davis added: “We, on our part, because of the lack of attention that was paid to the island over the last four years, had to invest a couple dollars ourselves to have the clinics ready for any potential or possible challenges that the customers of Club Med may have, and of course our people.”

Kett said Club Med has had a 40-year history in The Bahamas, 30 of which has been spent with the people of San Salvador.

She said the resort expects to generate 250 direct and indirect jobs upon reopening.

“We expect over 70 percent of the Bahamians who worked at Club Med prior to the closure to come back to San Salvador and work for Club Med again, and that’s incredible,” said Kett.

“That’s because they loved working for Club Med, but they’re even more excited to be coming back to San Salvador and being with their families again. They had to leave the island in order to find jobs during the pandemic.”

According to Kett, to service Club Med, San Salvador will receive airlift to the island from Air Canada, Air Caribe from Europe and Bahamasair from the US.

Kett said the San Salvador Club Med property was in dire need of renovations after being closed for almost three years.