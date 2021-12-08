‘Coach Yo’, Lady Rebels off to 8-1 start

Bahamian Yolett “Coach Yo” McPhee-McCuin and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Lady Rebels are off to an 8-1 start this season, eagerly anticipating the beginning of conference play at the end of the year and heading into 2022.

Now in her fourth season at the helm, the Bahamian women’s basketball maestro is looking for continued improvement from her squad as they look to become a force in a tough Southeastern (SEC) Conference and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I women’s basketball at large.

After losing their opening game of the season to the Belmont University Bruins on their home court, 62-50, the Lady Rebels have reeled off eight wins in a row – their latest being a 75-63 win over the University of Cincinnati Bearcats (4-4) at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday.

They will enjoy a short break before taking on the Hofstra Pride at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in Hempstead, New York this coming Saturday, then return to the Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi to host the Samford Bulldogs the following Friday. The Lady Rebels will then travel to West Palm Beach, Florida to take part in the West Palm Beach Invitational on December 20 and 21, before opening conference play at the end of the year.

In their first game of the new year, they will travel to Columbia, South Carolina to face Dawn Staley and the consensus number one team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks. That game is set for Sunday, January 2, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Against the Bearcats on Sunday, McPhee-McCuin and the Lady Rebels extended the program’s longest winning streak in 21 years with an all-around effort from its top brass, grinding out a hard-fought 75-63 win. Last season, they didn’t pick up their eighth win of the season until February, and finished the 2020-2021 campaign with a 15-12 win/loss record overall, 4-10 SEC.

Justifying a four-year extension she signed in March, McPhee-McCuin is looking to turn things around for the Lady Rebels. They’ve finished no better than 11th in a stacked SEC in her three years with the team and have missed out on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament each year. Last season, they were the runner-up at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT),

enjoying postseason play for the first time in her three years at the helm.

This season, the Lady Rebels begin the season with their best start since 2005 inclusive of a 2-0 start on the road. Their eight straight wins tie the second longest streak in the country, just short of South Carolina’s nine straight wins.

Against Cincinnati on Sunday, the Lady Rebels were led by their standout players.

For the fifth straight game, Madison Scott finished in double figures in scoring with 18 points, and Destiny Salary had a strong day with 15 points and eight rebounds – both career highs.

As a squad, the Lady Rebels shot a blistering 53.7 percent from the field, and dominated on the inside with 46 points in the paint. The Rebels were able to capitalize off 23 turnovers from the Bearcats, turning them into 28 points. On the defensive end, Shakira Austin posted her fifth straight multi-block game with a season-high of five blocks and added eight points.

The Rebels hit their first five shots against Cincinnati, taking a 12-10 lead midway through the first quarter. Cincinnati went on a 12-2 scoring run midway through the first and led 21-18 after one.

Donnetta Johnson provided a lift off the bench in her season debut scoring five points in the second for the Lady Rebels as they retook the lead and began to heat up. The Lady Rebels ended the first half on an 8-2 run and led 36-31 at the break.

Akira Levy led Cincinnati with 21 points and Braylyn Milton added 19.

The Bearcats had a strong third quarter, pulling to within 53-51 at the end of three quarters, but the Lady Rebels regained control in the fourth and pulled away down the stretch to record the double-digit win.