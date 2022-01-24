‘Coach Yo’, Rebels upset No. 23 Wildcats for fourth straight win

University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Rebels Women’s Basketball Head Coach Yolett ‘Coach Yo’ McPhee-McCuin and her team upset the 23rd ranked team in the nation, defeating the University of Kentucky Wildcats, 63-54, at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

It was the Rebels’ fourth straight win as they improved to a 17-2 win/loss record on the season, 5-1 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The Wildcats dropped to 8-7, 1-4 SEC, with the loss.

The Rebels had four players in double digits and were led by Shakira Austin who finished with 24 points for her sixth 20-point outing of the season. With the win, the Rebels continue their best start in SEC play since the 2010 season. They are third in the tough SEC. It is a stark turnaround from when the Rebels went 0-16 in the 2019-2020 season.

Also, it was their second victory over an AP Top-25 team this season – their first was over the then number 18 University of South Florida Bulls on December 21, 2021. The Rebels will hope to be nationally ranked when the list is released today.

It was a tough game for both teams from the field as both shot under 40 percent. The Rebels shot 38.5 percent while the Wildcats were at 35.8 percent.

The Rebels went into the fourth quarter with a slim 46-42 lead but the Wildcats kept the score close, looking to make a run. The Rebels didn’t let that happen as they took the lead up to eight points when Austin sank two free throws to put her team up 50-42 with 8:27 left in the game.

That lead dwindled to three points when the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run, trailing 54-51 with 4:18 left in the game. Austin stopped the run at the 3:51 mark with a made jump shot to put her team up 56-51.

Both teams were scoreless from that point until the 1:19 mark of the fourth quarter when Austin came through once again. She was fouled on a jump shot and completed the and-one play to extend the lead to 59-51.

Though Austin came up with some big baskets to help the Rebels in the fourth quarter, it was Madison Scott who scored seven of her 10 points in the final quarter that really sparked the Rebels.

It was a very good defensive game for the Rebels as they forced 18 turnovers from the Wildcats. They punished the Wildcats by turning those turnovers into 20 points. Playing tight defense has been something that McPhee-McCuin preached since she took over the head coaching job in 2018.

The Wildcats went ‘cold turkey’ from deep as they did not connect on any of their six attempts for the game. It was the second time that the Rebels held an opponent without a made shot from deep this season.

In their previous victories on the four-game winning streak that came over the University of Alabama, Mississippi State University and Texas A&M, the Rebels scored 80 points or more in each game. Their last victory was a 80-63 decision over Texas A&M last week Thursday.

Ole Miss will get the week off before returning home. They will play another nationally ranked team in the number 13 University of Georgia Bulldogs (15-4, 4-3 SEC) on the Rebels’ home court at the SJB (Sandy and John Black) Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday January 30. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.