Coleby-Davis defends Pinecrest Subdivision after heavy rains 

Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis again defended the Davis administration’s first housing development – Pinecrest Subdivision – after complaints surfaced that the area is flood-prone.

Videos shared widely on social media in the past week depicted partially constructed homes with large puddles of pooled rain water, raising concerns.

Speaking to reporters before yesterday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, Coleby-Davis said while she does not want to “acknowledge silliness”, the government has a drainage plan that the Ministry of Works will implement during phase two of the project’s development.

“It’s a construction site, and clearly no fill has been added to the property as yet, plus we are still constructing. There has been no soil, no landscaping and so it is apparent there are mischief makers around trying to discourage the potential homeowners. We have a lot of persons who are excited to be homeowners at the Pincrest Subdivision and I’m excited about the work that is happening there. The time line is really impressing me because this is the first time persons have seen this sort of movement in a government subdivision program,” she said.

“In August 2021 many who wanted to be homeowners didn’t know the first steps or what the time line was for them to become homeowners, and now nine months later they can actually see that their keys will be in their hands very soon. So I don’t really want to focus on the stuff that’s been going around, I am working closely with every agency that has been set up to assist us with this subdivision.

“We have a lot of plans coming out of the infrastructural work and the Ministry of Works has been partnering with us. It is in the constituency of the parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Works, so I can assure that all that needs to be addressed, where there are concerns, will be. It’s not an area that’s been prone to flooding, its just that maybe with hard rain you would have some water settled at one portion of the road… It’s a construction zone and that typically happens when you have a lot of rain and you haven’t provided the fill yet. I’m confident that it will be a beautiful place for people to raise their families.”

There have been consistent downpours and rain storms in the past week, in particular over the past weekend.

The government broke ground for the subdivision in late January. Since then, Coleby-Davis has already defended the integrity of home construction after former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis insisted the southern New Providence housing development was “set up for disaster” due to flooding in the area and claimed it was started without the necessary permits.

In response, Coleby-Davis last month said the relevant authorities went above and beyond to ensure that these homes will be safe, even through the most adverse weather.

Homes are being constructed on 43 lots in the South Beach development, with finished houses to be sold for less than $200,000.