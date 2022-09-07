Coleby-Davis: Govt looking to build 300 homes in Abaco

The government hopes to build more than 300 new homes in Abaco in the next year, Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday.

“Right now, we are doing about 30 homes,” she said.

“The first PPP (public private partnership) we engaged, they already started the first 10 homes. We were able to issue assignment letters for two of those 10. We are getting ready to start the other 18 lots …

“That’s in the Central Pines area.

“Spring City is where we are doing some infrastructure work on a portion that has 21 lots surveyed already. So, we will be seeking to start construction on that as soon as the infrastructure is done.”

Rebuilding in Central Abaco three years after Hurricane Dorian is slow and while both the current and previous administrations pledged to offer assistance to the survivors of Dorian, the results of those pledges were not immediately visible when The Nassau Guardian visited last week.

Many residents complain that there is a housing crisis on the island.

Coleby-Davis said, “I think that’s really unfortunate, the time it has taken to rebuild Abaco.

“I’m doing my part in the Ministry of Housing to try and get as many homes built to bring some sort of normalcy back to those families and to ensure that they have a safe place to call their call home. I’m trying my best. I’m working really hard. My team is working really hard. We’ve been at it since I took office in the ministry. I think we are going to be able to help them. Next year, we should see a lot more coming out of Abaco in terms of housing.”

Asked how many houses the government will build in the next year, she said, “I would hope close to 300 plus.”

Her comments came one day after Prime Minister Philip Davis said that he is “not pleased” with the state of Abaco three years after Dorian.

He said the government has “stepped up the pace” to address the housing crisis on the island.

“As you would know, for at least two and a half years, there was nothing done, but we have been giving people homes,” he said.

He noted that the government gave out keys to two homes during a visit to Abaco last week.

“Other homes are being constructed and we have now stepped up the pace to ensure that challenges of housing in Abaco is answered,” Davis said.

“The Abaco economy is rebounding and the challenge of that rebound is being able to find workers and workers finding a place to stay. And so, we are addressing that as we speak.”