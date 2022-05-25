Coleby-Davis in new denial as police assoc. claims female driver struck officer￼

Minister of Housing and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis suggested today that she is being politically targeted and again denied claims that she struck a police officer with her car at a carnival event over the weekend.

Her denial came after Police Staff Association Executive Chairman Ricardo Walkes said in a statement today that an officer was assaulted by a female driver during a carnival event on Saturday.

Walkes did not identify the alleged driver. However, claims that Coleby-Davis was involved in an incident have circulated on social media.

“It was reported that during this incident a female driver of a silver SUV struck a police officer with her vehicle after he informed her that he was instructed not to let any vehicles through,” Walkes said.

“This officer also said that she shouted at him, ‘Do you know who I am?’…”

Walkes claimed that as the female driver attempted to bypass the barricades, she hit the officer another two times before he stepped aside.

Walkes said the officer was treated at the hospital for injuries and released.

Asked to respond to the press release today, Coleby-Davis said, “I gave my comment. Everything that was said was untrue. I stand by that. My grandmother always taught me that the last laugh is the best one. So, it’ll be cleared up.”

Asked if she thinks she is being targeted, she said, “I probably am. It will be cleared up.”

In a later interview, Coleby Davis added, “That is not my character. I had my three-year-old daughter with me on Saturday, so I would never act out in her presence. Even if that was my character, I would not. That’s not my personality and I would not do that in the presence of my three-year-old daughter. So, it’s untrue.”

Walkes said the officer has retained an attorney as the association awaits the outcome of an investigation into the matter.

He told The Nassau Guardian that the matter is being investigated by the head of the Police Traffic Division.