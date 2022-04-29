Coleby-Davis says houses in new subdivision will be built at the highest standard

Responding to recent criticism of the government’s Pinecrest Subdivision, Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday defended the quality of construction of homes in the community.

“The department is aware of inaccurate information in the public domain relating to the Pinecrest Subdivision,” she said in the House of Assembly.

“While we are open to criticism and feedback, let me emphatically state that the public comments by some are grossly exaggerated and built on a false and misleading premise that is likely motivated by the need to sow seeds of political mischief and undermine public trust in the project.”

Homes are being constructed on 43 lots in the South Beach development, with finished houses to be sold for less than $200,000.

The government broke ground for the subdivision in late January, and Coleby-Davis said that the first set of homes will be available next month.

In the House of Assembly last week, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis insisted the southern New Providence housing development was “set up for disaster” due to flooding in the area and claimed it was started without the necessary permits.

But Coleby-Davis insisted yesterday that the homes are being built to the highest standard, and she accused critics of being politically motivated.

“We went above and beyond to ensure that these homes will be safe — even through the most adverse weather,” she said.

“Looking at the structures, you will note the architectural shingles, highly elevated foundations, and the use of hurricane impact windows.

“This isn’t one of those pre-election housing ploys being rushed along at the end of a term, Deputy Speaker.

“There are no cutting corners here.”

Coleby-Davis added, “Looking at the structures, you will note that they are made from concrete blocks and reinforced with poured concrete and steel columns with beams inside the blocks.

“Any experienced contractor would inform you that this method is locally approved and has been in use for decades in The Bahamas. This is a fact.

“Anyone who is saying otherwise needs to get their information from better sources or simply stop talking about things that they know nothing about. But that is the issue isn’t it, Deputy Speaker?

“There are politically-motivated commentators out there who care more about attacking and scoring points than they care about the truth – even at the risk of undermining a project that is for the benefit of everyday Bahamians. It is sad.”

Coleby-Davis said the process was done the right way “from start to finish”.

“As the minister of transport and housing, I remain grateful to all stakeholders who helped to bring this project to fruition,” she said.

Coleby-Davis made the comments as the House debated a resolution to transfer more than 35 acres of land in southern New Providence to the minister responsible for housing.

She said that in addition to building houses for Bahamians to purchase, the Davis administration also plans on creating new initiatives including a “rent-to-own” program.