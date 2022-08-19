Coleby plays in Venezuela

While his Bahamian counterparts are at home preparing for their upcoming basketball seasons, Bahamian professional basketball player Dwight Coleby is in Venezuela battling in the Superliga Profesional de Baloncesto – the top men’s basketball league in that country.

Coleby is the anchor inside for the Heroes de Falcons basketball club which sports a 7-6 win/loss record on the season, sitting in third in the West-B Division of the league.

The Heroes de Falcons were in action in back-to-back contests on Monday and Tuesday, splitting those games as they won the first one and lost the second one.

The second game was a rivalry match against their fellow team from Caracas, Venezuela, Brillantes de Maricaibo. Coleby and his team fell, 81-75, at home. Coleby finished with just six points in 19 minutes of play and added eight rebounds. He was a perfect 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line, but had three fouls. Coleby also had one block in the contest. His teammate Luis Almanza led all scorers with 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Anotnio Pena paced the visitors with 21 points.

It was a much better game for the Bahamian the day before. He was instrumental in helping his Heroes de Falcons team take care of Guaros, 92-78, on their home court. The former standout collegian at Kansas and Western Kentucky University had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to earn the Top Performer award for that game. Coleby, who plays center for his team, was red hot on that day, going 7-for-9 from the field to shoot 77.8 percent. He had four offensive boards.

The Heroes forced 18 turnovers in the game – they had 10 steals.

Jose Vargas led Guaros with 20 points.

Next up on the Heroes’ schedule will be a back-to-back away matchup against Brillantes on August 21 and 22.

In his 12 games played for Heroes, Coleby is averaging 9.5 points in 24 minutes per game. He has been a force in rebounding with 8.8 rebounds per contest. He is averaging 1.4 blocks per game and is shooting 54.7 percent from the field.

Prior to his time for the Heroes de Falcons, he played for Al Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.