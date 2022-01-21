Coleby to play in the UAE

Bahamian professional basketball player Dwight Coleby is headed to the desert to continue his basketball journey, playing for Al Sharjah Sports Club in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Basketball League. It’s the top professional league in the UAE and currently features six teams. The league was founded in 2013.

Coleby, who spent the last two seasons playing in Turkey, for Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket of the Basketball Super League in Denizli, Turkey, officially signed with Al Sharjah earlier this week. He is moving from top league to top league as the Basketball Super League in Denizli was the top basketball league in Turkey.

After the stint in Turkey, the Bahamian signed to play with Anwil Włocławek in Włocławek, Poland, for the 2021-2022 season but had that contract voided after he failed medical tests. Details were not released. After that, he signed to play in France for Cholet Basket but that, too, fell through.

Al Sharjah plays in the city of Al Sharjah, UAE. They are in second place in the league with a win/loss record of 11-4. Seven-time league champion Shabab Al Ahli leads the league with a 12-1 record. Al Sharjah has won eight of their last 10 games. They lost the last game before the break, 107-94, to Shabab Al Ahli on December 19.

Al Sharjah won the league title in 2020.

In Turkey, Coleby averaged 12.4 points and 9.8 rebounds in 29 games, helping his team end the regular season with 14 straight wins and as winners of 16 of their last 17 games. They won the league title.

Coleby had a season-high 25 points against Bornova Belediyespor in the Bornova district of İzmir, Turkey, on March 27, and a season-high 19 rebounds against Yeni Mamak Spor Klubu on Denizli Basket’s home court in Denizli, on February 1. The 19-rebound effort was a career-high for him. His play last season earned him All-Turkish honorable mention.

The Grand Bahama native has been a staple for years for The Bahamas’ senior men’s national basketball team. He played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks and the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers. Professionally, Coleby had stints in Belgium, Estonia, Italy and Japan.