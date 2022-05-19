BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for Colin Dewitt Thompson age 78 years of Montague Bay Terrace, will be held on Saturday May 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Central Gospel Chapel, Christie and Dowdeswell Streets. Officiating will be Pastor Emeritus Rex Major. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Current Government COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Left to cherish his memories are by his wife: MaryJean”Jean” Thompson; Children: Sean Colin Thompson and Coleen Thompson; Sisters: Cherrie (Loran) Carr, Dianne Knowles; Brothers: Mychal (Julie), Andy (Dawn) Thompson; Brother-in-law: David Prudden; Nephews: Duane Carr (Samantha), Shayne (Anastasia), Ryan (Patricia), Krys (Shameca) Knowles, Mychel, Klay, Trayce (Jillian), Marcus Thompson, Jason (Lillian) Prudden, Kimo (Karian) Thompson;. Nieces: Chelon (Andre) Carr Newbold, Simone Thompson, Kim (Michael) Winkler, Kariel and Kori Thompson; Grandnieces: Demi Cancino, Yasmine, Selena, Riana Knowles, Kenisha Thompson, Rachel, Leah, Loran Carr, Hannah Newbold, Isabella “Bella” Prudden, Deseree, Ariyah Thompson; Grandnephews: Reis, Krys “K.J.” Knowles, Evan, Quincy, Luke, Riley Winkler, Roman Thompson, Christian Carr; Great-grandnephews: Leo Cancino, Kentrell, Keizer, Kairo Gilislee; Other Relatives including: The Fountain, The McCartney, The Weech and The Culmer Families and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

There will be No Viewing.

Relatives and friends are welcome to sign the condolence book at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, on Friday May 20, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.