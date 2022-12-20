Colina makes ‘A Sunset Move’ with Bahamas AIDS Foundation

Colina Insurance Limited (Colina) supported the Bahamas AIDS Foundation’s Fun/Run/Walk/Cycle “A Sunset Move”, in commemoration of World AIDS Day. The company was a silver sponsor of the event and is a legacy partner of the foundation.

“Colina has a vested interest in the health and wellness of people in The Bahamas,” said Maxine V. Seymour, director, corporate communications, Colina. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the foundation in its efforts to assist people infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS.”

Colina’s donation supported the World AIDS Day activities hosted by the foundation. World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 each year.

“Our employees participated in ‘A Sunset Move’. They were excited to walk for such a noteworthy cause and enjoyed the fun race village activities,” said Seymour.

The Fun Run, Walk, Cycle was held on Friday, December 2, 2022 beginning at 700 Wines & Spirits on John F. Kennedy Drive. Participants travelled north onto Prospect Ridge Road, along West Bay Street, Saunders Beach, the six-legged roundabout and back to the starting line, where the race concluded. There were varying divisions and routes, which included walkers, runners and cyclists.