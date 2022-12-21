Colina’s elves spread holiday cheer

Colina’s Christmas Elves recently outfitted the Geriatric Unit of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre with decorations ahead of the holiday season.

“We welcomed the opportunity to bring merriment to the residents of Sandilands by decorating the property,” said Maxine V. Seymour, director of corporate communications, Colina. “Our employees were thrilled to volunteer and enthusiastically made time to brighten up the facility.”

“The Christmastization of Sandilands is therapeutic for both patients and staff, recognizing that staff will spend countless hours away from family during the Yuletide season,” said Betsy Duvalier, public relations manager, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

“WHO defines health as ‘a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being’,” said Seymour. “We hope that the decorations will put smiles on the faces of those facing mental health challenges, as well as the elderly residents of the Geriatic Unit during this festive season,” said Seymour.

“It is a fact that no matter the state of mind, Christmas positively changes the mood of individuals, and is a major orientation tool time for clients in a healthcare setting,” Duvalier concluded.

Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre is The Bahamas’ national resource for psychiatric, geriatric and substance abuse services. The center is located in the eastern district of New Providence on Fox Hill Road, has a staff complement of 791 and consists primarily of two hospitals: the Geriatric Hospital, which cares for the elderly with medical, social and psychiatric problems; and the Sandilands Hospital, that cares for the mentally and physically challenged children, adolescent and adult clients.

Colina is a diversified financial services company, offering comprehensive life and health insurance solutions. Colina is wholly-owned by Colina Holdings Bahamas Limited (CHBL). CHBL is a Bahamian company, built on a firm foundation of trust, integrity and responsibility. Colina has evolved over the past 155 years to become The Bahamas’ largest life and health insurer, with a solid reputation for providing insurance and related financial services products that help clients prepare for life’s unexpected events.