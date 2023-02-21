College fair opens doors for GB high school students

As 12th graders from private and public high schools throughout the island prepare for graduation ceremonies this summer, Legacy College Readiness & Tours held its first college fair on Grand Bahama last week at St. George’s Gymnasium.

The fair gave the students an opportunity to speak with representatives from 12 universities, and was open to students from grades 10 and 11, according to President of Legacy College Readiness & Tours Erica Morris.

“We are actually targeting high school seniors because this is the spring and we want them, particularly the 10th and 11th graders, to start thinking early about what schools they would like to attend,” Morris said.

“We have universities from across the United States and, for students [who] are interested in the veterinarian or medical field, there is a university from Grenada.”

Morris said that while many of the graduating students might have already applied or decided which tertiary institution they want to attend, the others coming behind have the selection opportunity brought to their door.

Recruiters from St. George’s University, Georgia State University, Middle Tennessee State University, University of South Dakota, Drake University, University of South Alabama and University of The Bahamas attended the event.

Morris said another incentive for students was the thousands of dollars available in scholarships.

“We are in partnership with Junior Achievement and some of the scholarships are specifically for Junior Achievers,” she said.

“If the student is a Junior Achiever and is doing well, and decides he or she wants to go to Middle Tennessee State, for example, they automatically receive $10,000.

“Additionally, we are going to be giving out $2,500 in scholarships. Then, we have one for a teacher, an all-expense paid trip to Grenada to take the students [who] are interested in veterinary science or the medical field.”

Morris said she was excited to be on Grand Bahama for this inaugural fair.

The fair is held on New Providence annually over three days and rotated throughout the Family Islands.

This year, Morris explained, events are being held on Grand Bahama and Eleuthera for one day each, and two days on New Providence.

“One of our first and only students outside of Nassau [who] received a full ride to university was Jahari Nelson and he was a student of St. George’s High School.

“All his mother had to do was pay to get him to school. He attended Morgan State University.”

According to the Legacy College Readiness & Tours website, its mission is to provide comprehensive guidance through the college admissions process for both students and their families.

“We are dedicated to finding the ‘BEST FIT’ college or university for each of our students, regardless of their academic profile,” the organization said.

“We will work together to strengthen all students’ applications, assist with identifying personal preferences, learning styles, and areas of interest; through conducting formal and informal career and personality assessments, college readiness workshops, and college tours and college fairs.”

Darriene Fernander, 17, a 12th-grade student at St. Georges High School, said the college fair was very informative.

“There were a large variety of colleges and many of them had my intended major,” said Darriene.

“I plan to study medical laboratory science.

“The fair offered me the opportunity to see schools that I have never heard about. I was very appreciative of the opportunity.”

Principal of St. George’s High School Bronwen Smith said the event afforded students the opportunity to see the advantages of continuing their studies either at home or abroad.

“They will hear from the university representatives on how they can develop their skills even further and open up their horizons to what’s happening in the world globally,” said Smith.

“So, we are happy to have all of our students participate to speak to the representatives, and who knows what seeds can be planted.”

Smith added that while the primary focus of the fair was the graduating students, “We will have our grades 10 and 11 students come in as well to ask some questions and help to plan their goals for their future.”